The post Bitcoin, Altcoins Rebound As Dip Buyers Supply Volume appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key points: Bitcoin is nearing the support of the large range, indicating that a relief rally is possible in the near term. Several major altcoins are trying to start a relief rally, but they are likely to meet significant resistance from the bears at higher levels. Bitcoin (BTC) reclaimed the $110,000 level, but it remains to be seen whether the bounce is sustainable. Glassnode analysts said in a post on X that long-term holders realized 3.4 million BTC in profit, and exchange-funds inflows slowed down after the Federal Reserve cut rates on Sept. 17, signaling exhaustion and downside risk. According to Farside Investors data, the US spot BTC ETFs have seen net outflows of $479 million this week. That suggests institutional demand is slowing down. BTC’s fall on Thursday pulled the Crypto Fear & Greed Index into the “fear” category on Friday. Crypto market data daily view. Source: Coin360 BTC’s weakness has pulled several major altcoins lower. That suggests a negative sentiment, where traders are dumping their positions in a hurry. A minor ray of hope for the bulls is that BTC has still not broken below the support of the $107,000 to $124,474 range. Could BTC rebound off the $107,000 support with strength, pulling altcoins higher? Let’s analyze the charts of the top 10 cryptocurrencies to find out. Bitcoin price prediction BTC turned down from the 20-day exponential moving average (EMA) ($113,217) on Thursday, indicating that the sentiment is turning negative. BTC/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView Sellers will have to yank the price below the $107,000 support to complete a double-top pattern. If they manage to do that, the selling could accelerate and the BTC/USDT pair could drop to $100,000. Buyers are expected to defend the $100,000 level with all their might because a break below it clears the… The post Bitcoin, Altcoins Rebound As Dip Buyers Supply Volume appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key points: Bitcoin is nearing the support of the large range, indicating that a relief rally is possible in the near term. Several major altcoins are trying to start a relief rally, but they are likely to meet significant resistance from the bears at higher levels. Bitcoin (BTC) reclaimed the $110,000 level, but it remains to be seen whether the bounce is sustainable. Glassnode analysts said in a post on X that long-term holders realized 3.4 million BTC in profit, and exchange-funds inflows slowed down after the Federal Reserve cut rates on Sept. 17, signaling exhaustion and downside risk. According to Farside Investors data, the US spot BTC ETFs have seen net outflows of $479 million this week. That suggests institutional demand is slowing down. BTC’s fall on Thursday pulled the Crypto Fear & Greed Index into the “fear” category on Friday. Crypto market data daily view. Source: Coin360 BTC’s weakness has pulled several major altcoins lower. That suggests a negative sentiment, where traders are dumping their positions in a hurry. A minor ray of hope for the bulls is that BTC has still not broken below the support of the $107,000 to $124,474 range. Could BTC rebound off the $107,000 support with strength, pulling altcoins higher? Let’s analyze the charts of the top 10 cryptocurrencies to find out. Bitcoin price prediction BTC turned down from the 20-day exponential moving average (EMA) ($113,217) on Thursday, indicating that the sentiment is turning negative. BTC/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView Sellers will have to yank the price below the $107,000 support to complete a double-top pattern. If they manage to do that, the selling could accelerate and the BTC/USDT pair could drop to $100,000. Buyers are expected to defend the $100,000 level with all their might because a break below it clears the…

Bitcoin, Altcoins Rebound As Dip Buyers Supply Volume

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 14:41
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010483-36.88%
NEAR
NEAR$2.712-0.11%
Major
MAJOR$0.12418+5.66%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,335.06-0.17%
LayerNet
NET$0.00007317-1.85%

Key points:

  • Bitcoin is nearing the support of the large range, indicating that a relief rally is possible in the near term.

  • Several major altcoins are trying to start a relief rally, but they are likely to meet significant resistance from the bears at higher levels.

Bitcoin (BTC) reclaimed the $110,000 level, but it remains to be seen whether the bounce is sustainable. Glassnode analysts said in a post on X that long-term holders realized 3.4 million BTC in profit, and exchange-funds inflows slowed down after the Federal Reserve cut rates on Sept. 17, signaling exhaustion and downside risk.

According to Farside Investors data, the US spot BTC ETFs have seen net outflows of $479 million this week. That suggests institutional demand is slowing down. BTC’s fall on Thursday pulled the Crypto Fear & Greed Index into the “fear” category on Friday.

Crypto market data daily view. Source: Coin360

BTC’s weakness has pulled several major altcoins lower. That suggests a negative sentiment, where traders are dumping their positions in a hurry. A minor ray of hope for the bulls is that BTC has still not broken below the support of the $107,000 to $124,474 range.

Could BTC rebound off the $107,000 support with strength, pulling altcoins higher? Let’s analyze the charts of the top 10 cryptocurrencies to find out.

Bitcoin price prediction

BTC turned down from the 20-day exponential moving average (EMA) ($113,217) on Thursday, indicating that the sentiment is turning negative.

BTC/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

Sellers will have to yank the price below the $107,000 support to complete a double-top pattern. If they manage to do that, the selling could accelerate and the BTC/USDT pair could drop to $100,000. Buyers are expected to defend the $100,000 level with all their might because a break below it clears the path for a collapse to the pattern target of $89,526.

Contrarily, if the Bitcoin price turns up and breaks above the moving averages, it signals that the pair may oscillate inside the $107,000 to $124,474 range for a few more days.

Ether price prediction

Ether (ETH) extended its fall below the $4,060 support on Thursday, indicating that the bears have kept up the pressure.

ETH/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The moving averages have completed a bearish crossover, and the relative strength index (RSI) is in the negative territory, signaling that the path of least resistance is to the downside. If the $3,745 support cracks, the ETH/USDT pair could tumble to the pattern target of $3,426 and then to $3,350.

The bulls are likely to face significant selling from the bears at the moving averages and then at the resistance line.

XRP price prediction

XRP (XRP) turned down from the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) ($2.98) on Wednesday and fell to the solid support at $2.69 on Thursday.

XRP/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The repeated retest of a support level tends to weaken it. If the price breaks and closes below $2.69, the XRP/USDT pair will complete a bearish descending triangle pattern. That increases the risk of a fall toward $2.20.

Any relief rally is expected to face selling at the moving averages and then at the downtrend line. The bulls will have to thrust and maintain the price above the downtrend line to indicate a comeback.  

BNB price prediction

BNB (BNB) bounced off the 20-day EMA ($955) on Tuesday, but the recovery fizzled out at $1,034 on Wednesday.

BNB/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The bears resumed selling on Thursday and pulled the BNB price below the 20-day EMA. There is support at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of $934, but if the level cracks, the BNB/USDT pair could dump to the 50-day SMA ($889).

If buyers want to prevent the downside, they will have to swiftly push and maintain the price above the 20-day EMA. The bulls will be back in the game after they thrust the pair above $1,034.

Solana price prediction

Buyers tried to halt Solana’s (SOL) fall at the 50-day SMA ($207) on Wednesday, but sustained selling by the bears pulled the price lower on Thursday.

SOL/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The downsloping 20-day EMA ($219) and the RSI below 40 suggest that the advantage has tilted in favor of the bears. Attempts to start a recovery are likely to be met with solid selling at the 20-day EMA. If the price turns down sharply from the 20-day EMA, the SOL/USDT pair may nosedive to $175.

Buyers have an uphill task ahead of them. They will have to drive the Solana price above the 20-day EMA to signal strength. The pair may then ascend toward $260.

Dogecoin price prediction

The failure of the bulls to push Dogecoin (DOGE) above the 20-day EMA ($0.24) on Wednesday signals that the bears are selling on rallies.

DOGE/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The DOGE/USDT pair could drop to the solid support at $0.21. Buyers will try to vigorously guard the $0.21 level because a break and close below it may sink the Dogecoin price to $0.18. That suggests the pair may extend its stay inside the $0.14 to $0.29 range for a while longer.

The first sign of strength will be a break above the 20-day EMA. That opens the doors for a rally to the stiff overhead resistance of $0.29.

Cardano price prediction

Cardano (ADA) continued lower and slipped below the $0.78 support on Thursday, indicating that the bears have kept up the pressure.

ADA/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

Buyers are trying to push the price back above $0.78 but may face significant selling from the bears at the current level and on any rise toward the 20-day EMA ($0.84). If the price turns down sharply from the 20-day EMA, the ADA/USDT pair could nosedive to the next strong support at $0.68.

Contrarily, if buyers push the Cardano price above the moving averages, it suggests solid demand at lower levels. The pair may then climb to the resistance line, where the bears are expected to pose a substantial challenge. 

Related: Bitcoin price ignores PCE inflation as bears eat through $109K support

Hyperliquid price prediction

Hyperliquid (HYPE) continued its correction and reached the $40 support on Thursday, where the bulls are mounting a strong defense.

HYPE/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The relief rally is expected to face selling at the moving averages. If the price turns down sharply from the moving averages, the bears will make one more attempt to sink the HYPE/USDT pair below $40. If they can pull it off, the Hyperliquid price could plummet to $35.50.

On the contrary, if the price continues higher and breaks above $49.88, it suggests that the corrective phase may be over. The pair may then rally toward $59.

Chainlink price prediction

Chainlink (LINK) dipped to the support line of the descending channel pattern, where the buyers are expected to step in.

LINK/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

Any recovery attempt from the support line is likely to face selling at the 20-day EMA ($22.60). If the price turns down sharply from the 20-day EMA, the bears will make one more attempt to sink the LINK/USDT pair below the descending channel. If they manage to do that, the Chainlink price could sink to $18 and subsequently to $16.

Buyers will have to swiftly push the price above the 20-day EMA to prevent the downside. The pair may then climb to the resistance line of the channel.

Avalanche price prediction

Avalanche (AVAX) turned down sharply on Thursday and plunged below the 20-day EMA ($30.09), indicating that the bears are rushing to the exit.

AVAX/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The AVAX/USDT pair has declined to the 50-day SMA ($26.62), which is likely to attract buyers. If the price rebounds off the 50-day SMA and rises above the 20-day EMA, it suggests buying at lower levels. The Avalanche price could then consolidate between $26.50 and $36.17 for some time.

Instead, if sellers sink the price below the 50-day SMA, the pair could descend to $22.50. That brings the large $15.27 to $36.17 range into play. 

This article does not contain investment advice or recommendations. Every investment and trading move involves risk, and readers should conduct their own research when making a decision.

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/price-predictions-9-26-btc-eth-xrp-bnb-sol-doge-ada-hype-link-avax?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Cyber Hornet seeks SEC nod for S&P 500 ETFs tied to XRP, Ethereum, Solana

Cyber Hornet seeks SEC nod for S&P 500 ETFs tied to XRP, Ethereum, Solana

The post Cyber Hornet seeks SEC nod for S&P 500 ETFs tied to XRP, Ethereum, Solana appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cyber Hornet has filed with the SEC to launch a unique ETF that combines exposure to the S&P 500 with XRP. If approved, the fund will be known under the ticker “XXX”. It is meant to provide investors returns that closely correspond to an index of the S&P 500 and another tracking futures contracts for XRP – called the S&P XRP Futures 75/25 Blend Index. In its structure, 75% of the Cyber Hornet ETF portfolio will be allocated to S&P 500 stocks, while the remaining 25% goes into XRP futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. The fund can also hold XRP directly or use ETPs to balance its exposure. Cyber Hornet listed two other similar offerings in its SEC filing Cyber Hornet also has two more ETFs in the works for Ethereum and Solana. The Ethereum version will be listed as “EEE,” and the Solana one as “SSS.” All of the funds have similar 75/25 models, mixing shares with futures contracts. Ethereum exposure comes from CME Ether futures and direct purchases. Meanwhile, the fund’s Solana share will track the S&P Solana Futures Index. This move coincides with growing investor interest — REX-Osprey’s Solana staking ETF just set a new asset record.  Investors will pay a 0.95% management fee annually for the Cyber Hornet ETFs, but there are no shareholder trading fees. The SEC calculates that $10,000 invested would result in about $100 in fees after one year and $312 after three. The ETFs will also rebalance every month to keep the 75/25 split intact, though Cyber Hornet may adjust more frequently if markets get volatile. Moreover, the funds may trade slightly higher or lower than their underlying value, just like most ETFs. The ETFs are also set to trade on Nasdaq if approved. Individual investors will trade shares on the…
CyberConnect
CYBER$1.5377+2.39%
XRP
XRP$2.7743+0.53%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010489-36.82%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 14:10
Share
How much profit can the “1:1 printing right” of stablecoins bring?

How much profit can the “1:1 printing right” of stablecoins bring?

Written by: RWA Knowledge Circle 1. Stablecoins: The “Private Money Printing Machine” of the Digital Age Over the past year, "stablecoin" has been one of the hottest buzzwords in the capital markets. A stablecoin is a digital currency pegged to a fiat currency, theoretically trading at a 1:1 ratio with the fiat currency and backed by real assets. This raises the question: If large cross-border e-commerce companies issue stablecoins to reduce transaction costs and potentially save tens of millions of yuan annually, that's reasonable. However, in reality, stablecoins are often issued by blockchain platforms and digital service providers. So, how much profit can this "1:1 money printing power" actually generate? Don't underestimate this business. The global stablecoin market landscape is clear: USDT holds a 60% market share, while USDC holds 25%. Tether, the issuer of USDT, has even made headlines: its average employee salary ranks second globally. Bloomberg also reports that it is considering selling a 3% stake for $15-20 billion, valuing it at $500 billion, comparable to OpenAI and SpaceX. Tether, why is it worth this price? (Ranking of average salary of global companies) 2. The “Money Printing Logic” of Stablecoins Traditional banks profit by accepting deposits and lending them out to earn a profit margin. Stablecoin issuers, on the other hand, collect US dollars and mint them into tokens on the blockchain. The money in hand is the source of profit. Circle (USDC issuer): It has a stable operating style and mainly invests in low-risk assets such as US Treasury bonds and cash after receiving funds to ensure a 1:1 exchange rate with the US dollar. Tether (USDT issuer): This model is more aggressive, currently holding $100 billion in reserves and earning over $4 billion annually from interest alone. Net profit is projected to reach $13.7 billion in 2024, with a profit margin of 99%. Tether's portfolio includes not only cash and US Treasury bonds, but also Bitcoin and equity investments, spanning payment infrastructure, renewable energy, artificial intelligence, tokenization, and other fields. To some extent, Tether no longer resembles a simple stablecoin company, but more like a top investment bank and asset management giant. 3. The “Stablecoin War” of DeFi Protocols Once the “printing money model” was discovered to be so profitable, it naturally attracted countless imitators. Many DeFi protocols have joined the stablecoin war: MakerDAO’s DAI: One of the First Successful Decentralized Stablecoins Innovation: It was the first to include U.S. Treasury bonds in its reserves, and at one point held more than $1 billion in short-term Treasury bonds. Revenue Distribution: Excess revenue goes into a surplus buffer, which is then used to repurchase and burn MKR governance tokens. MKR is no longer just a "governance voting right," but is directly tied to cash flow, becoming an "equity token" with real value. Frax: A small but focused "fine money printing machine" Frax's overall scale is not large, and its circulation volume has been maintained below US$500 million for a long time, but its design is extremely sophisticated. Income distribution: A portion is used to destroy FRAX tokens to maintain scarcity; A portion is allocated to stakers to enhance user stickiness; The remaining portion is invested in the sFRAX vault, which tracks the Federal Reserve interest rate, which is equivalent to providing users with a product that "follows U.S. Treasury returns." Although its scale is far smaller than Tether, Frax can still generate tens of millions of dollars in revenue each year, making it a representative example of "small scale and high efficiency". Aave’s GHO: An extension of DeFi lending The well-known lending protocol Aave launched its own stablecoin GHO in 2023. Model: When users borrow GHO, the interest paid goes directly to Aave DAO instead of to external institutions. Income distribution: approximately $20 million in interest income annually; Half of this amount is distributed to AAVE token stakers, and the other half remains in the DAO treasury for community governance and development. The current scale of GHO is approximately US$350 million, but its logic is to deeply integrate stablecoins with lending businesses to form a "vertical ecological closed loop." It can be said that "Eight Immortals crossing the sea, each showing their magical powers", every stablecoin protocol is trying to build its own private money printing machine. 4. Hidden concerns: Is it really stable? Although stablecoins reduce cross-border transaction costs and improve efficiency, they also pose many hidden risks: The anchored asset is not absolutely stable: Tether's reserves include Bitcoin, and once there is a sharp fluctuation, the stablecoin may "break away from the anchor". The revenue distribution process is not transparent: Many agreements claim that the revenue will be used for token repurchase or rewards, but the actual operation process is a "black box". Hedging strategies involve risks: The use of futures hedging models cannot theoretically guarantee 100% safety. Compared with national credit endorsement, the "creditworthiness" of private stablecoins is always limited. 5. Why is Tether worth $500 billion? Given the numerous risks, why is Tether still valued at $500 billion? The answer is: stablecoins have become the infrastructure of the digital age. It's not just a payment and settlement tool; it can also be embedded in scenarios like lending, trading, and RWA (real-world asset tokenization), providing a new channel for global capital circulation. Tether's high valuation actually reflects the market's huge expectations for the future of RWA. Of course, the implementation of compliance supervision is still a key factor in determining how far stablecoins can go in the future. Stablecoins, while seemingly just a cornerstone of the digital currency market, are actually a new form of "coinage" within the financial system. Whether it's Tether's $500 billion valuation or the proliferation of DeFi protocols, they remind us that the monetary landscape of the digital age is quietly being rewritten.
1
1$0.008066-7.28%
Allo
RWA$0.009222-6.09%
RealLink
REAL$0.06588+6.41%
Share
PANews2025/09/27 14:13
Share
Multiple SOL Staking ETFs Could Be Approved Within 2 Weeks

Multiple SOL Staking ETFs Could Be Approved Within 2 Weeks

Several applications for Solana ETFs incorporating staking features are expected to receive approval from U.S. regulators by mid-October, according to ETF analyst Nate Geraci. This signals a potential uptick in institutional acceptance of Solana-based investment vehicles amid recent filings and market developments. Multiple asset managers, including Franklin Templeton, Fidelity, and Grayscale, filed amended S-1 documents [...]
Solana
SOL$201.69+2.79%
Union
U$0.010338-6.29%
1
1$0.008066-7.28%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/27 14:13
Share

Trending News

More

Cyber Hornet seeks SEC nod for S&P 500 ETFs tied to XRP, Ethereum, Solana

How much profit can the “1:1 printing right” of stablecoins bring?

Multiple SOL Staking ETFs Could Be Approved Within 2 Weeks

Founders & Investors Reveal Secrets At Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025

How to Buy Bitcoin Hyper – Easy Guide