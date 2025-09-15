Bitcoin Analyst Warns Cycle Peak Could Arrive Within Weeks

In a newly published report, he highlighted that the leading digital asset has not yet reached its cycle peak, pointing to technical data that has historically been reliable in identifying market tops.

At the heart of his analysis is the Max Intersect SMA Model, which Wedson describes as a tool that has successfully marked the end of every Bitcoin cycle to date. Based on the model’s current reading, Bitcoin sits at roughly $58,170. However, the key threshold to watch is $69,000, a level Wedson believes would serve as confirmation of the cycle’s all-time high.

The analyst stressed that this signal could emerge sooner than expected, possibly within the next several weeks. He also cautioned that volatility is likely to increase dramatically as the market moves closer to this stage, especially from September onward. For investors, this period could bring both opportunity and risk as rapid price swings become more frequent.

Wedson’s approach stands out because of his focus on precise timing rather than broad forecasts. While many market watchers issue long-term targets that stretch into the six-figure range, he argues that knowing when the top is reached is far more valuable. Wedson has openly stated his intention to liquidate all his Bitcoin holdings the moment the model flashes confirmation, signaling his strong conviction in the tool’s reliability.

The coming weeks, then, could prove decisive for Bitcoin. If the model is correct once again, traders may soon be facing a period of intense speculation and major market moves. Whether this cycle produces a new record or begins its descent will depend on how Bitcoin reacts around the $69,000 threshold.

