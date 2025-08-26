Bitcoin and Chainlink Expand Banking Push — Experts Add MAGACOIN to Top Altcoin Picks

By: Blockonomi
2025/08/26 03:35
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005615-10.87%
FOMO.FUND
FOMO$0.00001985-0.60%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03585-2.36%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000502--%

Bitcoin continues to dominate headlines with record highs, Chainlink is deepening ties with banks, and experts are calling MAGACOIN one of the best altcoin picks of 2025, citing a 90x upside that has sparked growing FOMO among traders.

Bitcoin Consolidates After Record Highs

Bitcoin’s climb to over $124,000 earlier this month set the stage for fresh debate around its long-term trajectory. The cryptocurrency has since slipped back to around $114,000, a move many analysts view as simple consolidation after a strong run.

Forecasts diverge, with Bernstein analyst Gautam Chhugani projecting a bull cycle that could push Bitcoin toward $200,000 by 2027, while others temper expectations closer to $140,000–$150,000 by late 2025.

Institutional adoption continues to underpin this growth story. BlackRock’s crypto holdings have now surpassed $100 billion, led primarily by Bitcoin, and the U.S. government itself has secured $20 billion in a strategic Bitcoin reserve.

Combined with reports of a looming “great wealth transfer” that could funnel as much as $225 billion into digital assets over the next two decades, Bitcoin appears well-positioned to maintain its role as the foundation of the digital economy.

Chainlink Banking Partnerships Gain Traction

Chainlink has been aggressively building bridges between traditional finance and the blockchain world. Its collaboration with Mastercard now allows over three billion cardholders to directly purchase digital assets through a Chainlink-powered application. At the same time, its Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol has already enabled J.P. Morgan to complete tokenized U.S. Treasury settlements.

Swift, UBS, and Euroclear have also worked with Chainlink to integrate tokenized assets into their payment rails. At the same time, the launch of its Automated Compliance Engine has given banks a streamlined way to enforce identity checks and reporting on-chain.

Central bank pilots, including Brazil’s DREX, and projects in Hong Kong, Australia, and the UAE have further highlighted Chainlink’s central role in digital finance. With recognition from the White House as a core infrastructure technology, Chainlink’s banking push has firmly positioned it as a go-to solution for institutions seeking blockchain efficiency.

MAGACOIN Named a Top Altcoin Pick

Experts are also drawing attention to MAGACOIN, which has been labeled as one of the best altcoins to buy in 2025. Analysts point to a 90x upside and describe it as a strategic entry point for traders who don’t want to miss the wave.

Unlike other assets tied up in consolidation or slow-moving adoption curves, MAGACOIN’s early-stage growth is generating urgency among retail and institutional watchers alike. For those scanning the market for the next breakout altcoin, MAGACOIN has quickly become a focal point.

Conclusion: How to Position in This Market

For traders, the playbook is clear—Bitcoin remains a long-term anchor, Chainlink continues to drive institutional adoption, and MAGACOIN is surfacing as the altcoin pick of the year. With FOMO building around its upside projections, now may be the time to research and take early action. Visit the official site to learn more:

  • Website: https://magacoinfinance.com
  • Presale: https://magacoinfinance.com/presale
  • X: https://x.com/magacoinfinance
  • Telegram: https://t.me/magacoinfinance

The post Bitcoin and Chainlink Expand Banking Push — Experts Add MAGACOIN to Top Altcoin Picks appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Galaxy Digital, Multicoin Capital And Jump Crypto Partner To Start A $1B Solana Treasury Firm, Bloomberg Says

Galaxy Digital, Multicoin Capital And Jump Crypto Partner To Start A $1B Solana Treasury Firm, Bloomberg Says

The non-fungible token market has seen a rebound in 2025, marked by a significant increase in market capitalization and trading sales volumes, driven by strong [...]
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01254-9.52%
Jump Tom
JUMP$0.10028+11.16%
Share
Insidebitcoins2025/08/25 19:46
Share
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.14)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.14)

$RFC market value exceeds 100 million
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1138-11.02%
Retard Finder Coin
RFC$0.006867-2.45%
Memecoin
MEME$0.003376-13.32%
Share
PANews2025/04/14 10:09
Share
U.S. Banks Warn Stablecoins Could Trigger Massive Deposit Outflows

U.S. Banks Warn Stablecoins Could Trigger Massive Deposit Outflows

TLDR Banks Warn Stablecoin Rules May Trigger $6.6T Deposit Outflow Crypto Yields Stir Panic as U.S. Banks Fight Stablecoin Edge GENIUS Act Sparks Clash Over Fair Play in Deposit Markets Stablecoin Loophole Could Drain Trillions, Say U.S. Banks Banking Giants Push Back on Crypto’s Rising Yield Advantage U.S. banks have issued a warning over proposed [...] The post U.S. Banks Warn Stablecoins Could Trigger Massive Deposit Outflows appeared first on CoinCentral.
U
U$0.01224-30.05%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04326-5.83%
Edge
EDGE$0.51803-6.82%
Share
Coincentral2025/08/26 03:30
Share

Trending News

More

Galaxy Digital, Multicoin Capital And Jump Crypto Partner To Start A $1B Solana Treasury Firm, Bloomberg Says

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.14)

U.S. Banks Warn Stablecoins Could Trigger Massive Deposit Outflows

Charles Hoskinson Unveils Plans to Bring Cardano and XRP Closer

Citi Executive Warns Stablecoin Yields Could Drain Bank Deposits