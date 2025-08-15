Bitcoin and crypto market could surge higher due to these four untapped developments: Bitwise

By: Fxstreet
2025/08/15 06:45
  • Bitwise's Matt Hougan stated that the crypto market is yet to price in four developments that could trigger further upsides.
  • Hougan noted that a potential reduction in interest rates, combined with a drop in the US Dollar, is positive for Bitcoin.
  • He added that SEC Chair Paul Atkins' desire for the rebirth of ICOs could be a catalyst for price growth.

The crypto market could witness a strong uptrend in the coming months from four key price catalysts, including government demand, a weak US Dollar, low volatility, and potential rebirth of the ICO market, according to Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan in a report on Wednesday.

Crypto could see further upside with four growing developments

The crypto market is yet to capitalize on four opportunities that could be potential triggers for price growth, Hougan stated in a note to investors on Wednesday.

Although Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) continue to hover near their record highs, Hougan suggests that these "four big developments" are yet to be priced in by market participants.

Firstly, he highlighted that more governments and nations will start adding crypto to their reserve assets. Investors had earlier anticipated demand from government, corporate treasuries, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to be "The Three Horsemen of Bitcoin Demand," due to their capacity to drive prices higher.

"So far, two of those horsemen have delivered: ETFs have purchased 183,126 BTC, while public corporations have gobbled up 354,744 BTC," Hougan stated.

However, demand from government reserves has been weak, causing several experts to play down their potential impact on prices. This notion was reinforced by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who stated in an interview with FOX Business on Thursday that the government won't be purchasing Bitcoin directly. He said the US Strategic Bitcoin Reserve will rely on BTC forfeited to the federal government.

On the contrary, Hougan argues that governments typically move more slowly on such initiatives compared to corporate treasuries or exchange-traded funds (ETFs). 

While current steps by the US, Pakistan, and Abu Dhabi to establish crypto reserves are negligible compared to ETF flows and BTC treasury demand, Hougan expects more countries to join the trend before the year's end.

"I don't think there will be a rush of national announcements by year-end, but I do suspect there will be a few more — enough to establish this as a major potential catalyst for 2026," wrote Hougan. "That realization alone could push prices substantially higher."

Weak dollar favors higher BTC prices

Another factor is the influence that a potential interest rate cut could have on Bitcoin's price. Hougan noted that the top crypto has shown resilience, trading near all-time highs despite interest rates climbing to levels not seen since Bitcoin's creation in 2009.

The report highlights President Trump's appointment of Stephen Miran, who strongly advocates for a weak dollar, to the Federal Reserve board, and several rate cuts before year-end, as strong price catalysts.

"If we get much lower rates and a much weaker dollar due to money printing, Bitcoin could trade significantly higher," stated Hougan.

The Bitwise CIO also expressed that the decline in Bitcoin's volatility, especially since the launch of spot BTC ETFs in January 2024, has increased the chances of its allocation in institutional portfolios.

"This is a big part of the reason why bitcoin ETF flows are accelerating (they've done $5.6 billion in net flows since July 1, which would work out to close to $50 billion in flows over a year)," the report states.

Hougan added that this trend could accelerate in the fall due to ETFs traditionally seeing weaker flows during the summer.

Lastly, the report highlights how SEC Chair Paul Atkins' "Project Crypto" roadmap could create a potential regulated "ICO Market 2.0" era that could attract huge capital into the market.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Meme Coin to Watch in 2025: Pepeto Presale at $0.000000147 Is Attracting Whales Looking for Million-Dollar Returns

Meme Coin to Watch in 2025: Pepeto Presale at $0.000000147 Is Attracting Whales Looking for Million-Dollar Returns

Every crypto bull run creates a new success story, the coin that captures global attention and mints the next wave of millionaires. In 2024, that story was PEPE. From small beginnings, it skyrocketed into one of the most talked-about tokens of the year, transforming early holders into overnight success stories. But as the new cycle […]
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002545+1.80%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001031-4.44%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002047-4.39%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/20 01:00
Share
Top Altcoins to Buy Now to Build Wealth Fast in 2025

Top Altcoins to Buy Now to Build Wealth Fast in 2025

As the 2025 bull run begins, the cryptocurrency market is seeing new investor interest, with altcoins picking up pace amid changing market sentiments. Of these, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and XRP stand out. Mutuum Finance stage 6 presale is ongoing with the token available at $0.035. Investors who buy the token today are likely to have […]
XRP
XRP$2.905-5.35%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01369-5.06%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/20 01:30
Share
Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

As Bitcoin mining enters a new chapter post-halving, HIVE Digital Technologies is taking a measured, ambitious approach to growth. In this interview, Darcy Daubaras, CFO of HIVE, offers an inside look at how the company plans to scale its hashrate…
Edge
EDGE$0.50669-15.61%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.07463-4.08%
HIVE
HIVE$0.2058-2.74%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 01:52
Share

Trending News

More

Meme Coin to Watch in 2025: Pepeto Presale at $0.000000147 Is Attracting Whales Looking for Million-Dollar Returns

Top Altcoins to Buy Now to Build Wealth Fast in 2025

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

ECUre: The AI-Powered Guardian Securing Your Car's Electronic Control Units from Malware

Tom Lee’s BitMine Becomes World’s Second-Largest Crypto Treasury Firm, Trailing Only Michael Saylor’s Strategy