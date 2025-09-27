The post Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs See Major Outflows appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News
On September 26, spot Bitcoin ETFs in the U.S. saw a combined outflow of $418 million, with major funds like Fidelity’s FBTC losing $115 million, Bitwise’s BITB dropping $80 million, and Ark’s ARKB down by $63 million. None of the 12 Bitcoin ETFs recorded inflows, indicating widespread selling pressure. Ethereum ETFs also suffered $248 million in outflows, marking the fifth straight day of withdrawals, led by Fidelity’s FETH with $158 million exiting. These significant redemptions reflect investor caution amid ongoing market volatility and macroeconomic uncertainty.