Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs See Strong Weekly Inflows Despite Price Declines

By: Coincentral
2025/09/02 15:42
XRP
XRP$2.8051-0.40%
FUND
FUND$0.0195-2.50%

TLDR

  • Crypto ETFs attracted $2.48 billion in inflows last week, reversing prior outflows of $1.4 billion
  • Ethereum ETFs dominated with $1.4 billion in inflows while Bitcoin ETFs recorded $748 million
  • Bitcoin price fell below $108,000 from highs above $113,000 despite positive fund flows
  • Solana and XRP funds posted $177 million and $134 million inflows respectively
  • Total crypto fund assets under management dropped 7% to $219 billion due to price declines

Cryptocurrency exchange-traded products recorded $2.48 billion in inflows last week according to CoinShares data. The inflows reversed the previous week’s outflows of $1.4 billion.

Source: SoSoValue

Ethereum spot ETFs led the market with $1.4 billion in new investments. Bitcoin spot ETFs attracted $748 million in comparison.

The strong fund flows came despite falling cryptocurrency prices during the week. Bitcoin dropped below $108,000 after trading above $113,000 earlier in the period.

Ethereum also declined, falling under $4,300 from starting levels above $4,600. The price movements mirrored Bitcoin’s downward trajectory.

ETF Performance Details

Glassnode data shows Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded net inflows of 3,018 BTC worth $329 million at current prices. This marked a return to positive flows after outflows in three of the previous four weeks.

The modest Bitcoin inflows occurred alongside the cryptocurrency’s price decline. Analysts view the continued institutional demand as positive despite the falling market value.

Ethereum spot ETFs maintained stronger momentum with 286,000 ETH flowing into fund wallets. This represents approximately $1.2 billion in value at current exchange rates.

The Ethereum funds had maintained a 14-week inflow streak before experiencing outflows the previous week. Last week’s inflows restored the positive trend.

Both Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs ended their inflow streaks on Friday with outflows. Bitcoin’s four-day streak ended while Ethereum’s six-day run concluded.

Alternative Cryptocurrency Funds

Solana investment products attracted $177 million in inflows last week. XRP funds recorded $134 million in new investments during the same period.

The strong performance in Solana and XRP funds reflects optimism around potential US ETF launches. Investors continue positioning ahead of possible regulatory approvals.

Monthly and Annual Trends

August recorded $4.37 billion in total crypto fund inflows. Year-to-date inflows reached $35.5 billion across all cryptocurrency investment products.

Despite the positive fund flows, total assets under management declined 7% to $219 billion. The decrease resulted from falling cryptocurrency prices reducing portfolio values.

August inflows fell short of July’s record $12 billion during a 15-week inflow streak. The July figure remains the monthly record for cryptocurrency fund investments.

Year-to-date inflows of $35.5 billion represent a 58% increase compared to $22.4 billion at the same point in 2024. Crypto fund assets under management have surged 165% over the same period.

Bitcoin recorded $301 million in month-to-date outflows as of Saturday. Ethereum ETPs captured nearly $4 billion, representing more than 91% of August’s total inflows.

The post Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs See Strong Weekly Inflows Despite Price Declines appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Analysis: Ethereum loses support, speculative longs are concentratedly liquidated

Analysis: Ethereum loses support, speculative longs are concentratedly liquidated

PANews reported on September 2nd that Matrixport analyzed in today's chart that Ethereum transaction volume plummeted from $122 billion to $57 billion, leading to a concentrated liquidation of speculative long positions. Despite several technical support levels, the funding rate has fallen below 10%, indicating a slowdown in ETF inflows. Ethereum is currently in a post-overbought digestion phase, with implied volatility remaining elevated. For aggressive investors, selling call options offers a way to capture the volatility premium, but the likelihood of a short-term return to $5,000 is limited. Overall, risk management remains paramount, and the agency maintains a cautious stance after the price broke through key support levels.
Share
PANews2025/09/02 14:49
Share
Bunni, a DEX based on Uniswap v4, is suspected of being attacked and has lost over $8.4 million.

Bunni, a DEX based on Uniswap v4, is suspected of being attacked and has lost over $8.4 million.

PANews reported on September 2 that according to a security alert released by the GoPlus Chinese community, DEX Bunni, built on Uniswap v4, was suspected of being hacked on Ethereum and UniChain, with total losses exceeding US$8.4 million. Earlier news reported that security company BlockSec discovered suspicious transactions targeting Bunni contracts through its monitoring system, with initial losses of approximately US$2.3 million.
Share
PANews2025/09/02 15:39
Share
Fractional Ownership Explained: How $50 Can Give You a Stake in a Business

Fractional Ownership Explained: How $50 Can Give You a Stake in a Business

Own a part of a real-world asset with as little as&nbsp;$50. The idea of owning part of a revenue-generating business once felt out of reach for most people. Traditionally, investing in real estate, hospitality, or other high-ROI businesses required significant capital — often tens of thousands of dollars just to get started. The result? Everyday investors were locked out, while opportunities flowed to those with deep&nbsp;pockets. But what if you could enter that world with just&nbsp;$50? This is the promise of fractional ownership through NFTs. Platforms like AxionVerse are making it possible for anyone — not just institutional investors — to buy into real-world businesses through affordable, fractionalized NFTs. Why Traditional Investments Exclude Most&nbsp;People Traditional investments are&nbsp;often: Expensive to access — Minimum buy-ins are too&nbsp;high. Opaque — Investors rarely see where funds&nbsp;go. Illiquid — Lock-in periods make it hard to&nbsp;exit. Meanwhile, NFTs have been seen as speculative, with little to no real-world value attached. That perception is now shifting. What Is AxionVerse? AxionVerse is an investment platform designed to bridge the gap between digital and physical assets. Unlike speculative NFTs, AxionVerse connects tokens to tangible, revenue-generating businesses. Their mission is simple: make real-world investing affordable, transparent, and accessible to everyone. How AxionVerse works: NFT Access — Each NFT represents a stake in a specific pool of investments. Real-World Assets — Funds are invested into sectors like hospitality (service apartments), the food industry, and other businesses with consistent demand. USDT Dividends — Investors receive quarterly or bi-annual payouts in USDT, creating a reliable stream of passive&nbsp;income. Future Expansion — Plans include launching a native token and expanding into broader asset classes, further strengthening the ecosystem. AxionVerse isn’t just offering NFTs — it’s redefining them. By attaching NFTs to real-world businesses, they transform digital ownership into real, measurable wealth creation. Real-World Use&nbsp;Cases To understand the impact, let’s look at how fractionalized NFTs play out in actual&nbsp;sectors: 1. Service Apartments Imagine a $500,000 serviced apartment project. Traditionally, only one or two investors could take part. With fractional ownership, 10,000 NFTs at $50 each can fund the project. Each NFT holder owns a piece of the revenue stream from rentals. If the apartment generates $50,000 in profit annually, and dividends are distributed quarterly, each NFT could represent a proportional payout directly to investors’ wallets. 2. Food Businesses Consider a food chain expanding into a new city. Launching requires $100,000. Instead of relying on a single large backer, AxionVerse fractionalizes the investment into 2,000 NFTs priced at $50. As the restaurant generates profit, investors receive their share in USDT. Unlike speculative restaurant equity, payouts are transparent and automated via smart contracts. 3. Diversified Portfolios Investors aren’t limited to a single project. With $200, someone could hold four NFTs tied to different sectors — say, two in hospitality, one in food, and one in a future retail expansion. This diversification lowers risk while maintaining affordability. How Fractional NFTs Change the&nbsp;Game Fractional ownership works by breaking down a large investment into smaller, more accessible pieces. Here’s how AxionVerse makes it&nbsp;simple: Buy an NFT — For as little as $50, you purchase a token that represents fractional ownership. Funds are invested — Proceeds are allocated into real-world businesses like service apartments and food&nbsp;chains. Profits are generated — The businesses operate and earn&nbsp;revenue. Dividends are paid — Investors receive quarterly or bi-annual payouts in USDT, directly through smart contracts. This system democratizes access. One person with $50 may not be able to buy into a hospitality business — but 1,000 people pooling $50 each creates $50,000 of collective investment power. The Technology That Makes It&nbsp;Possible The backbone of fractional ownership is blockchain transparency and smart contracts. AxionVerse employs a multi-contract system to ensure accountability: NFT Contract — Mints and tracks ownership. Bank Contract — Holds and manages invested&nbsp;funds. Withdrawal Logger — Records any admin withdrawals for transparency. Dividend Distributor — Automates dividend calculation and distribution. Claimable Contract — Lets investors claim their dividends directly. Future Enhancement: Investment Tracker — Will allow mapping of funds to specific businesses for even more transparency. This structure minimizes trust issues. Investors aren’t just relying on promises — they can verify transactions directly on-chain. Why This&nbsp;Matters Fractionalized NFTs solve four major investment problems: Affordability — Anyone can start investing with&nbsp;$50. Accessibility — No gatekeepers or minimum capital&nbsp;hurdles. Transparency — Every transaction is logged on-chain. Passive income — Quarterly or bi-annual dividends in stablecoins like&nbsp;USDT. How AxionVerse Generates Sustainable Value Unlike purely speculative NFT projects, AxionVerse has a sustainable revenue&nbsp;model: NFT Sales — Primary funding source for investments. Real Business ROI — Profits generated from tangible businesses. This combination ensures long-term stability and real returns, bridging speculative digital culture with traditional wealth creation. A New Era of Investing With AxionVerse, digital ownership translates directly into real-world wealth creation. It’s a shift from speculation to sustainability — where NFTs don’t just represent digital art, but ownership in businesses that generate measurable returns. For investors, it means you don’t have to wait until you’ve “saved enough” to participate in lucrative opportunities. You can start small, build gradually, and still earn a consistent income. Final Thought The future of investing isn’t gated by banks, brokers, or massive capital requirements. It’s fractional, transparent, and accessible to anyone with $50 and an internet connection. Fractional Ownership Explained: How $50 Can Give You a Stake in a Business was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Share
Medium2025/09/02 15:31
Share

Trending News

More

Analysis: Ethereum loses support, speculative longs are concentratedly liquidated

Bunni, a DEX based on Uniswap v4, is suspected of being attacked and has lost over $8.4 million.

Fractional Ownership Explained: How $50 Can Give You a Stake in a Business

Arizona reconsiders Bitcoin reserve plan using forfeited digital assets

Building an AI Agent with Rust: From Basic Chat to Blockchain Integration