Bitcoin and Ethereum Lead $3.3 Billion Crypto Inflows as Sharks Accumulate 65K BTC

Digital asset products record $3.3 billion inflows, led by Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Long-term Bitcoin holders and “sharks” add 65,000 BTC in a week.

On-chain data points to a potential supply squeeze despite short-term volatility.

Digital assets saw a turnaround last week as investment products attracted $3.3 billion in inflows, according to CoinShares. This marked a sharp reversal after weeks of weaker momentum.

Assets under management climbed to $239 billion, the highest since August’s all-time peak of $244 billion. Regional demand was strongest in the United States, which accounted for $3.2 billion, while Germany registered $160 million.

Source: CoinShares Source: CoinShares

Germany also experienced its second-largest single-day inflow on Friday, though Switzerland experienced outflows of $92 million that lowered European aggregate figures as a whole.

Bitcoin led this week’s recovery after seeing $2.4 billion in inflows, its largest weekly inflows in more than seven months. Short-Bitcoin products experienced minimal outflows, taking their assets under management down to $86 million.

Ethereum, after eight days of straight outflows, saw a clear rebound with inflows of $646 million spread over four days.

Source: CoinShares Source: CoinShares

Solana also made headlines by raising a historic single-day figure of $145 million and closing out at the week at $198 million. Smaller altcoins like Aave and Avalanche, however, saw minor outflow of $1.08 million and $0.66 million respectively.

Sharks Buy 65,000 Bitcoin; Holdings Hit 3.65 Million

On-chain data from CryptoQuant indicated a clear trend driving price action. Addresses storing 100-1,000 BTC, also known as sharks, bought 65,000 BTC over the past week.

That raised their total holding to a new high of 3.65 million BTC. The buying occurred with Bitcoin trading at about US$112,000, as bigger investors are taking up positions regardless of short-term price movements.

There are two signals that corroborate this interpretation. Long-Term Holder Net Position Change emerged as a strong positive, which means experienced investors buy coins instead of selling them.

Source: CryptoQuant Source: CryptoQuant

Exchange Netflow data also registered steady outflow as BTC left exchanges and went into cold storage. Both of them indicate steady structural demand instead of speculative churn.

Signs of a Supply Squeeze

Exchange data flow reinforced the trend, showing constant outflows as investors moved Bitcoin away from trading platforms and to storage. The action is consistent with long-term accumulation and indicates that supply is getting more scarce in the market.

Source: CryptoQuant Source: CryptoQuant

Short-term corrections might still show up if leveraged trading gets too hot, but structural fundamentals justify higher prices. In institutional inflows, shark accumulation, and limited supply across exchanges, supply squeeze conditions are being developed.

Beneath underlying daily volatility, Bitcoin’s next upcycle foundation is being laid, with Ethereum and Solana also regaining strength.

