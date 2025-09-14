Bitcoin As An Interplanetary Currency? Recent Research Speculates

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 10:37

Picture this! It is some time in the not-too-distant future and humans managed to colonize Mars.

The first settlers on the red planet get paid handsomely to build infrastructure and working systems to support more migration.

The Martian economy is still young, but the early settlers still need to support their families back on Earth and thus Bitcoin becomes the first interplanetary currency.

While this has the makings of a science fiction tale, it is within the realm of possibility, according to a recently published research paper.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk introduced the idea of colonizing Mars and making humans a multi-planetary species not so long ago.

Bitcoin as an interplanetary currency means it would be used to facilitate transactions across both planets.

An impressive scale and certainly one that would mark the height of human economic achievement.

While this sounds like a walk in the park on paper, some major challenges arise right off the bat.

For example, the great distances between the two planets present a latency challenge that would introduce inefficiency into the current Bitcoin transaction validation system.

Under normal circumstances, transaction finality would be a challenge even for Bitcoin. This is because the large distance would take too much time to finalize.

This latency would likely disrupt the Bitcoin blockchain’s transaction finality.

Researchers Propose a Bitcoin Interplanetary Standard with Proof of Transit Timestamping

Jose E. Puente and Carlos Puente recently published a paper detailing a revolutionary new idea that could make an interplanetary Bitcoin a reality.

A key component of their idea was a revolutionary cryptographic receipt system which they called Proof-of-Transit Timestamping (PoTT).

The PoTT proposes nodes could exist as satellites along the way, and these would stamp digital receipts on the data as it traverses the distances.

This approach would be ideal for dispute resolution. The research paper proposed a new type of internet dubbed Delay/Disruption-Tolerant Networking (DTN).

An internet designed to handle dropped connections and long delays. The authors also proposed the creation of new smart payment timers on account of the higher latency.

One of the most interesting thing about the research paper was that it did not propose changes to the main network.

Instead, they aimed to circumvent the challenges presented by the vast distances by implementing tools to make Bitcoin transfers workable.

The proposal could lead to the creation of sidechains for the blockchain network. It is worth noting that other blockchains, including Ethereum have explored sidechains.

This approach has historically been explored to ease the load on the main-chain to achieve more efficiency.

Why This Research Could be a Game-Changer

The research underscores Bitcoin’s potential as hard money. You may have seen some SciFi films where space travelers get paid in credits or some currency transferred digitally.

The fact that humans have had the technology that could enable finance even at the cosmic level does underscore the important role that Bitcoin could play in the future of humanity.

Especially if that future will involve humans reaching higher for the stars. The reality is that it will take a while for the idea of colonizing Mars to become a reality.

It could even take decades or centuries just to get the first human settlements there.

However, that there can exist solutions to solve future problems, such as interplanetary currencies, certainly makes for an interesting argument.

Source: https://www.thecoinrepublic.com/2025/09/13/bitcoin-as-an-interplanetary-currency-recent-research-speculates/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

PA Daily｜Musk's X platform launched the private communication function XChat; Metaplanet purchased 1,088 bitcoins

PA Daily｜Musk's X platform launched the private communication function XChat; Metaplanet purchased 1,088 bitcoins

You need to hold at least 223 Binance Alpha points to receive the 1,111 EDGEN airdrop; Taiwan exchange BitoPro was suspected to have been hacked on May 8, with a loss of approximately US$11.5 million; Details of Meta&#39;s rejection of the Bitcoin reserve proposal were disclosed: shareholders overwhelmingly opposed.
LayerEdge
EDGEN$0.007016-1.16%
MAY
MAY$0.04814+2.38%
Stella
ALPHA$0.01732-2.80%
Share
PANews2025/06/02 17:24
Share
BNB’s New All-Time High Could Be the First of Many — Here’s Why

BNB’s New All-Time High Could Be the First of Many — Here’s Why

The post BNB’s New All-Time High Could Be the First of Many — Here’s Why appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BNB price has jumped nearly 14% in the last 30 days and recently touched a new all-time high of $881. While the price is now trading just 2% below that mark, what matters more is how it’s holding firm above key resistance. In the past 24 hours alone, BNB gained another 3.4%, showing solid buyer interest. Two key on-chain signals suggest this rally may not be a one-off event. Both long-term and mid-term holders are backing this run. HODLers Are Buying Into Strength — And They’re Not Alone The chart below displays BNB’s HODL waves — a metric that measures the duration investors have held their tokens without selling them. It splits all BNB holders into age bands. The key here is the behavior of two specific groups: long-term holders (1–2 years) and mid-term conviction buyers (3–6 months). On July 21, the 1–2 year band held just 6.56% of supply. That number has grown to 7.49% as of August 20. Similarly, the 3–6 month cohort rose from 1.5% to 7.3%. These are significant increases, especially when BNB’s price went up during the same time. BNB price and HODL waves: Glassnode This kind of accumulation isn’t happening during a dip. It’s happening during a 14% BNB price rally, meaning these holders aren’t waiting for a pullback. They’re stepping in on strength. For token TA and market updates: Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. Now look at exchange balances. Between August 19 and 20, BNB’s price jumped from $824 to $869. Over the same period, exchange balances dropped from 31.91 million to 31.38 million BNB — a 530,000 token drop in one day. BNB buyers are moving in: Glassnode That means traders weren’t sending coins in to sell. They were pulling coins out.…
Threshold
T$0.01692+1.25%
Waves
WAVES$1.1744+2.42%
Binance Coin
BNB$935.02+0.90%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 18:59
Share
ADA stagnates, PEPE surges; This new presale sparks speculation of a 10x return

ADA stagnates, PEPE surges; This new presale sparks speculation of a 10x return

As memecoins shake up crypto rankings, Neo Pepe Coin emerges as a standout contender, offering serious upside potential and decentralized strength amid the hype. #partnercontent
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.35-2.12%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001166-3.23%
Cardano
ADA$0.9195-0.70%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/20 14:39
Share

Trending News

More

PA Daily｜Musk's X platform launched the private communication function XChat; Metaplanet purchased 1,088 bitcoins

BNB’s New All-Time High Could Be the First of Many — Here’s Why

ADA stagnates, PEPE surges; This new presale sparks speculation of a 10x return

‘Crypto Is Dumber Than Crap’: Dave Ramsey

DOJ Seeks $5M in Bitcoin Tied to SIM Swapping and Casino Laundering Scheme