Bitcoin Asia 2025 Assembles Most Influential Voices in Hong Kong

Bitcoin Asia 2025 after its stellar announcement of keynote by Eric Trump is set to deliver its most compelling speaker lineup yet, gathering regional leaders from government, finance, media, tech, and culture in the heart of Asia’s financial capital.

Following a sold-out debut in 2024, Bitcoin Asia returns to Hong Kong and its Convention and Exhibition Center on August 28-29, 2025 to showcase the depth and diversity of Asia’s growing Bitcoin movement—amplifying voices that are shaping policy, redefining capital markets, and building the decentralized future.

Policymakers and Regulators Signal Growing Institutional Support

With Hong Kong’s ambition to become a global digital asset hub, Bitcoin Asia is proud to welcome Dr. The Hon Johnny NG, Kit Chong MH, JP, Member of the HKSAR Legislative Council, a leading voice in advancing virtual asset policy.

Dr. Eric Yip, Executive Director of the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission, brings invaluable insights into how Asia’s most important regulatory body is shaping compliant, secure frameworks for financial innovation.

From across the border, Jeremy Tan, the first Bitcoin-aligned candidate in Singapore’s national elections, joins the stage to share his vision for digital sovereignty and electoral reform in Southeast Asia’s leading tech state.

Bitcoin as Culture: Media, Music, and Meaning

Asia’s Bitcoin scene isn’t just financial—it’s cultural. Bonnie Chang, creator of Bonnie Blockchain 邦妮區塊鏈, commands the largest Chinese-language Bitcoin YouTube audience in the world. With over 330,000 subscribers, she makes Bitcoin accessible to millions seeking clarity in uncertain times.

Chan Baek, Korean musician and music producer, explores Bitcoin through music and philosophy, weaving themes of sovereignty, neutrality, and freedom into his art and message.

Michael Guo, founder of Bitcoin TV, leads one of the most influential Web3 content platforms in Asia, broadcasting daily across seven languages to over 50,000 viewers. A veteran of traditional media and a DAO governance pioneer, Guo bridges past and future in digital storytelling.

Bitcoin Builders from Across the Region

At the infrastructure layer, Jack Yang of LTP, and Stephen Duan, CTO of GOAT Network and former Baidu Blockchain co-founder, will explore technical innovations powering Bitcoin’s next chapter.

Jademont Zheng, founder of Waterdrip Capital, and Jason Fang of Sora Ventures will unpack investment strategies driving institutional adoption across Asia, including “microstrategy” plays reshaping treasury models in Japan and Hong Kong.

Representing the frontier of Bitcoin education, Jimmy Kostro of Bitcoin Chiang Mai will share his work with city governments and universities to create a pan-Asian Bitcoin learning network centered in Thailand.

Japan’s Teruko Neriki, who launched Tokyo Bitcoin Base and translated foundational Bitcoin texts, will spotlight grassroots growth in Satoshi’s homeland.

Corporate Bitcoin Strategy and the Asian Treasury Pivot

Metaplanet, title sponsor of Bitcoin Asia, leads the charge in institutional Bitcoin adoption across the region. As the first public company in Japan to implement a Bitcoin treasury reserve strategy, Metaplanet is setting a precedent in a market traditionally known for financial conservatism. CEO Simon Gerovich will speak to the company’s bold vision—positioning Bitcoin not as a speculative asset, but as strategic money fueling a new era of conviction-led corporate finance.

They’ll be joined by Moon Inc. (HKG:1723), the first publicly traded company on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange to add Bitcoin to its balance sheet. CEO John Riggins and Head of Bitcoin Strategy Jesse Myers will offer an inside look into the mechanics of institutional Bitcoin integration in the financial capital of Asia.

Also on the roster is Ted Kim, CEO of K Wave Media, who will share plans for a newly announced $1B Bitcoin Strategic Reserve rollout in 2025, reinforcing the region’s accelerating momentum behind sovereign balance sheet diversification.

Visionaries Guiding the Future of Digital Property Rights

Finally, Bitcoin Asia welcomes Yat Siu, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Animoca Brands, whose pioneering work in blockchain gaming and digital property rights has reshaped what ownership means in the open metaverse. With over 540 portfolio companies and deep conviction in decentralization, Yat represents Asia’s vision for an equitable digital future.

For preliminary speaker lineup visit: asia.b.tc/speakers

About The Bitcoin Conference: ​The Bitcoin Conference, organised by BTC Media, the parent company of Bitcoin Magazine, is a global event series, featuring notable industry speakers, workshops, exhibitions, and entertainment. These events serve as vital platforms for Bitcoin industry leaders, developers, investors, and enthusiasts to gather, network, and exchange ideas. The flagship event took place in 2025 in Las Vegas. Bitcoin 2026 is announced to be held in Las Vegas in April 2026. Its international events include Bitcoin Asia (Hong Kong, August 2025), Bitcoin Amsterdam (Amsterdam, November 2025) and Bitcoin MENA (Abu Dhabi, December 2025).