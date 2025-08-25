Bitcoin bear market is likely years away: Trump adviser David Bailey

Trump’s crypto adviser, David Bailey, doesn’t think there will be a Bitcoin bear market for several years, but analysts aren't so sure.

David Bailey, entrepreneur and Bitcoin adviser to US President Donald Trump, says there won’t be another Bitcoin bear market for several years amid growing institutional interest in the crypto market.

But the four-year cycle says otherwise, and crypto analysts tell Cointelegraph that there are more than a few headwinds that could tank the markets.

It’s the “first time we’ve ever seen real institutional buy in,” said Bailey in an X post on Saturday.

