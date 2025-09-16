Bitcoin, beatings, and a billionaire’s vendetta: Georgia’s Bachiashvili case

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 01:34
Cellframe
CELL$0.22-7.40%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,179.04-0.35%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018022+2.38%
MOTHER IGGY
MOTHER$0.007791-7.61%
Matrix AI Network
MAN$0.00681-1.44%

A former aide to Georgian de facto leader Bidzina Ivanishvili is being held as a “personal prisoner” of the billionaire politician after being convicted of stealing $43 million worth of bitcoin (BTC).

Giorgi Bachiashvili, who had previously been Ivanishvili’s “right-hand man,” was convicted in May 2025 and sentenced to 11 years in prison for misappropriating 8,986.86 BTC and laundering the funds.

However, according to Bachiashvili’s mother, her son is the victim of a “personal vendetta” by Ivanishvili who she has called “evil,” and says is without humanity or empathy.

She also claims that Bachiashvili has been violently beaten in his cell and is now the “personal prisoner” of Ivanishvili, Georgia’s ex-prime minister, who still reportedly controls the country.

“My only hope is the European institutions. Giorgi is now Ivanishvili’s personal prisoner. I ask, for someone to help, please,” she said.

According to Georgia’s Prosecution Office, Bachiashvili “attempted to to cover up the illegal origin of the misappropriated assets, hid and disguised the true source of their origin through various financial transactions and actions, thereby allowing him to freely dispose of and use the illegally obtained assets.”

He then fled to Abu Dhabi mid-way through his trial but was arrested after an interview with The Guardian in which he claimed that he was being punished by Ivanishvili for his criticism of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

His lawyers say he was blindfolded and flown back to Georgia while being taunted for believing he could flee from Ivanishvili.

One source close to Bachiashvili told the BBC that he was extradited “with no lawyer, no trial, absolutely nothing.”

Indeed, Transparency International described Bachiashvili’s conviction as being “devoid of both legal and factual grounds.”

Georgia authorities target Bachiashvili’s family

On the day that Ramazashvili first publicly referred to her son as Ivanishvili’s personal prisoner, the Georgian government froze bank accounts belonging to the pair, and to Bachiashvili’s father.

Read more: UK mirrors US sanctions against Russian crypto networks

Now, Georgia’s Prosecutor’s Office is expanding its investigation to determine whether or not his family was part of the BTC misappropriation. 

The Guardian reports that Georgia’s justice system is now under the political control of Ivanishvili, while the country has descended into an autocracy

Got a tip? Send us an email securely via Protos Leaks. For more informed news, follow us on X, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Source: https://protos.com/bitcoin-beatings-and-a-billionaires-vendetta-georgias-bachiashvili-case/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

PayPal launches personalized payment links with crypto support

PayPal launches personalized payment links with crypto support

PayPal has launched PayPal links to allow users to send and receive money and crypto through a personalized one-time link.
Suilend
SEND$0.486-6.53%
Chainlink
LINK$23.29-3.76%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/16 00:02
Share
China accuses the U.S. of “unilateral bullying” over calls to impose tariffs on Russia

China accuses the U.S. of “unilateral bullying” over calls to impose tariffs on Russia

China came out swinging on Monday, accusing the United States of using “unilateral bullying” to force allies into slapping tariffs on Chinese goods over its oil dealings with Russia. The statement was made while Chinese and American officials were locked in trade negotiations in Madrid, trying for the fourth time in four months to cool […]
Union
U$0.01974+17.66%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.10446+0.91%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/16 01:26
Share
Dogecoin (DOGE) vs Mutuum Finance (MUTM): Which is the Best Crypto for New Investors in 2025?

Dogecoin (DOGE) vs Mutuum Finance (MUTM): Which is the Best Crypto for New Investors in 2025?

In 2025’s crypto market, investors are watching an unlikely face-off,  the meme-fueled legacy of Dogecoin (DOGE) versus the fast-rising utility of Mutuum Finance (MUTM). While Dogecoin continues to hold its place as a cultural cornerstone, Mutuum Finance is drawing headlines for its innovative approach to decentralized finance, with a focus on sustainable yield strategies and […]
DOGE
DOGE$0.26367-5.53%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002529-3.62%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/16 01:30
Share

Trending News

More

PayPal launches personalized payment links with crypto support

China accuses the U.S. of “unilateral bullying” over calls to impose tariffs on Russia

Dogecoin (DOGE) vs Mutuum Finance (MUTM): Which is the Best Crypto for New Investors in 2025?

US judge denies Ripple, SEC joint request to reduce $125M penalty

Let’s take a look at the currently popular crypto payment products. Exchanges are the main players. What are their highlights and benefits?