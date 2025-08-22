Bitcoin (BTC) and Ripple (XRP) Holders Flock to ALL4 Mining, Earning $11,340 in Daily Profits

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 23:04
As market volatility increases, long-term cryptocurrency investors are undergoing a major behavioral shift. More and more savvy investors, particularly those holding Bitcoin (BTC) and Ripple (XRP), are abandoning their long-term holding strategies and flocking to the ALL4 Mining cloud mining platform, seeking a solution that can consistently generate daily returns of up to $11,340.

What is ALL4 Mining Cloud Mining?

ALL4 Mining is an advanced cloud mining platform that simplifies the cryptocurrency mining process by removing the complexity of traditional setups. Users can rent computing power to mine popular cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Dogecoin (DOGE). By managing all technical aspects, including hardware maintenance and energy costs, users can focus on generating passive income and diversifying their investments.

ALL4 Mining, a cloud mining service provider officially registered in the UK in 2019, is benefiting significantly from this shift in market sentiment. The company offers a fully automated mining experience to over 9 million users worldwide: no technical hurdles, no hardware purchases, and no time investment. Users simply select the appropriate contract, and the system handles the rest. Profits are paid daily, and principal is fully returned upon contract maturity.

According to the latest platform data, over 74% of new registered users in July came from the BTC and XRP communities – a clear sign of growing interest in stable income streams in the crypto space.

Start cloud mining with ALL4 Mining in 4 easy steps

Step 1: Register an Account

Create your free account in less than a minute and receive a $15 welcome bonus, which will allow you to earn $0.60 per day for free with your initial deposit.

Step 2: Top up your account

Get a cryptocurrency deposit address on the deposit page and complete the transfer (start with $100).

Step 3: Choose a Plan

Choose from a variety of profitable mining plans to meet your financial goals. Whether you’re looking for short-term gains or long-term returns, ALL4 Mining has something for you.

Step 4: Start Earning

Watch your income grow with no management required. Daily profits will be automatically deposited into your account, and you can withdraw them to your cryptocurrency wallet address.

Get stable passive income by participating in the following contracts:

Contract Pricethe termDaily ProfitTotal income (principal + profit)Capital Return
$1002 days$4$100+$8=$108Yes
$140013 days$18.2$1400+$236.6=$1636.6Yes
$300020 days$42$3000+$840=$3840Yes
$500031 days$74$5000+$2294=$7294Yes
$10,00040 days$170$10,000+6800=$16,800Yes
$30,00050 days$540$30,000+$27,000=$57,000Yes
$50,00048 days$930$50,000+$44,640=$94,640Yes

(Click here for more details on high-yield contracts)

Profits are automatically credited to your account the day after you purchase the contract. When your account reaches $100, you can choose to withdraw the funds to your crypto wallet or continue purchasing contracts to earn more profits.

Platform Benefits:

⦁ Get a $15 instant bonus upon registration.

⦁ High profitability and daily payouts.

⦁ No additional service or management fees.

⦁ The platform accepts over 10 cryptocurrencies (e.g., DOGE, BTC, ETH, LTC, USDC, USDT, BNB, BCH, SOL, XRP) for settlement.

⦁ The company’s affiliate program allows you to refer friends and earn up to $40,000 in referral bonuses.

⦁ McAfee® security. Cloudflare® security. 100% uptime guarantee and excellent 24/7 live technical support.

Generous Affiliate Program

ALL4 Mining rewards those who help spread the word about its exceptional platform. By referring others, you can earn unlimited bonuses and commissions, further increasing your mining income. Take advantage of this opportunity to unlock additional, rich income streams.

Security and Sustainability

In the mining world, trust and security are paramount. ALL4 Mining understands this and prioritizes user safety. ALL4 Mining is committed to transparency and legality, ensuring your investment is protected, allowing you to focus on profitability. All mining farms use renewable energy for energy, making cloud mining carbon neutral. Renewable energy protects the environment, delivers superior returns, and allows every investor to enjoy opportunities and profits.

Overview

As the cryptocurrency market matures, more and more investors are turning away from explosive growth and toward more stable growth. ALL4 Mining is designed for this purpose, requiring no high-frequency trading or technical expertise. Since its launch in 2019, the platform has always adhered to the principles of compliance, clean energy and transparency to build a sustainable passive income system for users. From contract activation and automatic allocation of computing power to daily profit settlement and principal repayment upon contract expiration, the entire process is streamlined, efficient, safe and reliable, giving you peace of mind. Especially at a time when market sentiment for BTC and XRP is diverging, the continued popularity of ALL4 Mining reflects a profound shift in investor mindset: what truly matters is not short-term gains, but long-term, reliable security.

ALL4 Mining welcomes participation from all over the world, whether you are a novice or an experienced user.

For more information, please visit the platform’s official website: https://all4mining.com/ or download the mobile app.

Official email: [email protected]

Source: https://finbold.com/bitcoin-btc-and-ripple-xrp-holders-flock-to-all4-mining-earning-11340-in-daily-profits/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
