Bitcoin (BTC) Is ‘Made for Us’: Altvest’s 1st Big Treasury Move in Africa

Altvest rebrands to Africa Bitcoin Corporation (ABC), becoming Africa’s first Bitcoin treasury company.

Company bought 1 BTC at ~R1.8M ($98K), plans to raise R200M for future purchases.

Goal: hedge inflation, preserve value, and drive financial inclusion.

ABC says Bitcoin is “made for Africa”, citing weak currencies and large unbanked populations.

Altvest Capital, a Johannesburg-based SME financing and financial services company, has doubled down on its identity as Africa’s first Bitcoin treasury firm, saying Bitcoin is “made for us” as it eyes both shareholder value and financial inclusion through its new strategy.

Altvest is formally renaming itself Africa Bitcoin Corporation (ABC) to reflect its new direction, becoming the continent’s first fully-designated Bitcoin Treasury company. The company first entered the Bitcoin arena earlier in 2025, acquiring approximately 1.00464 BTC when BTC was trading at about R1.80 million (around US$98,000) per coin.

During a live broadcast on X, ABC’s chairman, Stafford Masie, and CEO, Warren Wheatley, discussed the origins of the company and shared insights into its development.

Altvest’s BTC treasury approach involves the protection of shareholder equity via reserves which provide worldwide liquidity. It is used as a hedge for inflation and fiat devaluation, especially in unstable local currencies such as the South African rand. Altvest also prioritizes financial inclusion, discussing how Bitcoin’s decentralized and permissionless attribute can offer inclusive financial products to underbanked and unbanked segments in Africa.

Raising Capital & Shareholder Participation

To support its BTC accumulation, Altvest is conducting equity capital raises. It recently issued an offering of 1 million Altvest shares at R11 per share, and aims in its first tranche to raise R11 million (~US$580,000-US$600,000) to buy more BTC. In total, the plan is to raise much more (R200 million, per earlier reports, for larger accumulation), subject to regulatory clearances.

Altvest notes that the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) does not yet have a fully established regulatory framework specifically for issuers holding crypto assets. The company will adhere to any future guidelines or requirements once they are issued. Despite the shift, Altvest says it will maintain its existing revenue-generating operations, SME financing, financial advisory, and asset management, alongside the Bitcoin treasury strategy. The idea is to balance risk by not putting all eggs in the new asset class.

Why “Made for Us”

Altvest executives believe the altcoin fits uniquely with African macroeconomic conditions that are characterised by high inflation, currency depreciation, weaker banking infrastructure, and large unbanked populations. BTC’s scarcity, decentralization, and global recognition are seen not merely as speculative positives but as tools for resilience in unstable currency environments.

Altvest’s transformation into Africa BTC Corporation may mark a turning point: if successful, it could serve as a template for other African corporations and institutions to adopt similar treasury strategies. As regulatory clarity increases and investor appetite grows, this strategy could reshape how African companies think about reserve assets and long-term value preservation.

