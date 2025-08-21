Bitcoin (BTC) Price Could Reach $1M by 2030, Coinbase (COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong Says

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 23:24
Threshold
T$0.0158-1.98%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,215.99-1.58%
Movement
MOVE$0.1262-2.54%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01335-5.11%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021424+0.30%

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said that bitcoin BTC$115,244.11 could hit $1 million per token by the end of the decade, adding his voice to a growing chorus of high-profile crypto advocates calling for explosive growth.

“I think we’ll see $1 million per bitcoin by 2030,” Armstrong said in a post on X this week while promoting his appearance on the Cheeky Pint podcast. The prediction is notable because Armstrong rarely offers public price targets.

He isn’t alone in expecting such a surge. Jack Dorsey, who ran X (formerly Twitter) until 2021 and co-founded payments firm Block (formerly Square), has also said bitcoin could reach $1 million by 2030 and likely move higher beyond that milestone.

Meanwhile, Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest revised its long-term outlook last month, raising its decade-end projection to as high as $3.8 million, citing increased institutional adoption as the main driver.

The optimism comes at a time when bitcoin has been setting records. The token is trading at $114,383, up 22% this year, after touching a new all-time high above $124,000 last week. The rally has strengthened arguments that bitcoin is consolidating its role as a hedge against inflation and an alternative to traditional safe-haven assets like gold.

Some investors see major moves happening sooner. Anthony Scaramucci, founder of SkyBridge Capital, said on CNBC on Aug. 19 that bitcoin could climb to between $180,000 and $200,000 within the next five months, adding that even that outlook may prove conservative.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/08/20/coinbase-ceo-brian-armstrong-says-bitcoin-could-reach-usd1m-by-2030

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

WLFI consultants shorted TRUMP and lost a total of $472,000. Only 866,000 of the 1.35 million USDC in their account remain.

WLFI consultants shorted TRUMP and lost a total of $472,000. Only 866,000 of the 1.35 million USDC in their account remain.

PANews reported on June 19 that according to ai_9684xtpa monitoring, WLFI consultant Ogle has accumulated losses of $472,000 due to shorting TRUMP tokens, and only $866,000 of the 1.35 million
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.317-6.09%
USDCoin
USDC$1.0001+0.02%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0699-12.29%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 16:20
Share
Bitcoin faces critical battleground: Spot hesitates amid Futures strength

Bitcoin faces critical battleground: Spot hesitates amid Futures strength

Bitcoin faces downside risk as spot demand weakens and leveraged positions remain exposed near $112K.
NEAR
NEAR$2.438-3.67%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/21 23:00
Share
MetaMask Rolls Out $mUSD, Its Own Native Stablecoin

MetaMask Rolls Out $mUSD, Its Own Native Stablecoin

TLDR: MetaMask introduced $mUSD, its first native stablecoin, created with Bridge and M0 to support on-ramps, swaps, and bridging. $mUSD will debut on Ethereum and Linea, designed to integrate across MetaMask’s DeFi ecosystem and future payment products. The stablecoin will soon link to MetaMask’s Mastercard-powered card, allowing users to spend crypto at millions of merchants. [...] The post MetaMask Rolls Out $mUSD, Its Own Native Stablecoin appeared first on Blockonomi.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001713-4.19%
Chainlink
LINK$24.78-3.42%
SOON
SOON$0.2768-0.50%
Share
Blockonomi2025/08/21 23:45
Share

Trending News

More

WLFI consultants shorted TRUMP and lost a total of $472,000. Only 866,000 of the 1.35 million USDC in their account remain.

Bitcoin faces critical battleground: Spot hesitates amid Futures strength

MetaMask Rolls Out $mUSD, Its Own Native Stablecoin

Iran's Foreign Minister: Israel will bear the consequences of the attack

New Crypto Token Presale: Nexchain AI Nears $10M Raise as Analysts Call It the Top AI Blockchain Play