The rates of most of the top 10 coins are in the green zone, however, there are some exceptions, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has gone up by 0.17% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC is near the local level of $114,323. As most of the daily ATR has been passed, increased volatility is unlikely to happen by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the situation is rather bearish.

If sellers’ pressure continues, traders may witness a test of the support level of $111,919 within the next few days.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the rate of the main crypto has made a false breakout of the support of $111,919. In this case, one should focus on the bar closure in terms of that mark. If it happens around it, there is a chance to see a correction to the $110,000 area.

Bitcoin is trading at $114,590 at press time.

Source: https://u.today/bitcoin-btc-price-prediction-for-august-24

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
