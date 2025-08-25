Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for August 24

The rates of most of the top 10 coins are in the green zone, however, there are some exceptions, according to CoinStats.

CoinStats

BTC/USD

Top coins by

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has gone up by 0.17% over the last day.

TradingView

Image by

On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC is near the local level of $114,323. As most of the daily ATR has been passed, increased volatility is unlikely to happen by tomorrow.

TradingView

Image by

On the bigger time frame, the situation is rather bearish.

You Might Also Like

If sellers’ pressure continues, traders may witness a test of the support level of $111,919 within the next few days.

TradingView

Image by

From the midterm point of view, the rate of the main crypto has made a false breakout of the support of $111,919. In this case, one should focus on the bar closure in terms of that mark. If it happens around it, there is a chance to see a correction to the $110,000 area.

Bitcoin is trading at $114,590 at press time.