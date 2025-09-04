Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for September 3

The rates of all top 10 coins are rising today, according to CoinStats.

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 2% over the last 24 hours.

TradingView

Image by

On the hourly chart, the price of BTC is in the middle of the channel, between the support of $110,597 and the resistance $111,787.

If the daily bar closes near the upper level, there is a possibility of a breakout, followed by a further upward move to the $113,000 range.

On the bigger time frame, one should pay attention to the daily bar closure in terms of $111,775. If a breakout happens, one can expect a test of the $113,000-$114,000 area soon.

From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make any far predictions. The volume is low, which means neither bulls nor bears are ready to seize the initiative. In this case, sideways trading in the zone of $110,000-$114,000 is the more likely scenario.

Bitcoin is trading at $111,369 at press time.