Bitcoin (BTC) Price Targets New ATH at $135,000 if Fed Cuts Rates This Week, But Here’s an Altcoin That Could Skyrocket 35x

As Bitcoin (BTC) aims for a new all-time high of $135,000 in expectation of a cut in the Federal Reserve rates, market attention is quietly shifting to new entrants that have the strength to outperform the wider rally. Among them, Mutuum Finance (MTUM) is in the news as analysts suggest its new lending and credit protocol can take the lead for explosive growth with returns up to 35x as it gathers steam.

Price for MUTM stands at $0.035 in its fast-growing presale. Investors will be expecting price growth by 14.3% in the next phase. Over $15.80 million has been raised as the presale continues to catch momentum. While Bitcoin’s trajectory remains tied to macro policy movements, Mutuum Finance is catching attention as one of the most awaited projects in the next market cycle.

Bitcoin Trades Sideways at $115,868 as Speculation on Fed Rate Cut Grows

Bitcoin (BTC) is currently priced at approximately $115,868 at the time of writing, with intraday highs of about $116,201 and lows of $115,273. With the Fed rate cut due this week, the majority of investors are awaiting upside momentum that can lead BTC to new all-time highs, with some targets pointing to $135,000 should macro setups remain favorable.

Regulation, institutional demand, and global economic indicators are being cited as fundamental drivers that would fuel such a push. At the same time, new DeFi protocol Mutuum Finance is being hyped more in relative comparison to BTC for investors seeking to gain more percentage profits in the next growth cycle.

Mutuum Finance Phase 6 Presale

Mutuum Finance is in Presale Stage 6 and offering tokens at $0.035. The presale has been ongoing very rapidly, and investors have raised more than $15.80 million so far. The project also proposes a USD-pegged stablecoin on the Ethereum blockchain for facilitating frictionless payment and as a long-term value holder.

Mutuum Finance is a dual-lending, multi-purpose DeFi platform that has its borrowers and lenders in control. It enables the network to become accessible to institutional and retail investors and make it resistant to manipulation and scalable.

Mutuum Finance Protocol Overview

MUTM has a variable interest rate charged and has effective liquidity management. Variable interest lending is application-based in market: available capital begins lending at lower fees, and liquidity shortages demand more fees to facilitate loan repayment and new deposits. Borrowers can even receive fixed rate lending for lending and for higher rate than variable and only for highly liquid collateral.

Growth and Community Incentives

Mutuum Finance’s long-term plan is sustained growth through the provision of staking rewards, token buybacks, and strategically positioned exchange listings in an effort to build up liquidity and establish real-world adoption. Additionally, the project is also encouraging early adoption through $100,000 giveaway. The promotion provides a range of different entry points throughout presale, encouraging a healthy community dynamic.

Risk and Asset Parameters

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has strong risk management platforms constantly monitoring protocol security. The protocol is extremely efficient at liquidating under-collateralized positions and lending over-collateralization. Mutuum Finance controls exposure through the utilization of cascading Loan-to-Value ratios, liquidity limits, liquidation fees, and reserve factors hedging and securing the platform liquid under any market condition.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is emerging as a leading DeFi altcoin while Cardano (ADA) is eyeing new Q4 highs. Stage 6 tokens are priced at $0.035, but will see a 14.29% hike to $0.04 in Stage 7, offering strong upside to early investors. Presale has raised $15.80M and 16,320+ holders, with growing demand. With a $50K CertiK bug bounty, USD-pegged stablecoin, and double lending model, MUTM combines security, innovation, and capital efficiency. Participate in Stage 6 now to receive tokens before the next price increase.

