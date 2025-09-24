The total crypto market cap temporarily pumped above $4 trillion before slipping under that mark.The total crypto market cap temporarily pumped above $4 trillion before slipping under that mark.

Bitcoin (BTC) Stopped at $113K, ASTER Pumps by Double Digits: Market Watch

By: CryptoPotato
2025/09/24 16:54
Bitcoin
BTC$113,025.55+0.12%
Capverse
CAP$0.11728-0.97%
Aster
ASTER$2.4015+40.30%

Bitcoin experienced a minor price decline over the past 24 hours. It failed in its attempt to cross $113,000 and, at one point, even tumbled below $111,500.

Many of the leading altcoins are also in the red. Some exceptions, which have registered substantial price increases, include Aster (ASTER) and Immutable (IMX).

Another Volatile Day for BTC

Bitcoin’s price has been shaky throughout the past 24 hours. Yesterday (September 23), it surpassed $113,000, but that uptick was short-lived and gave way by another correction, which took the asset to as low as $111,400.

The pullback followed comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, who shared some worrying details about the American economy, including weakness in the labor market. He also claimed that the prices of stocks and other assets appear “fairly highly valued.” 

The bulls, though, stopped BTC’s free fall and pushed the price to just south of $113,000. Over the past few hours, there has been another slight retreat, and as of press time, the asset trades at approximately $112,400.

BTC PriceBTC Price, Source: CoinGecko

Bitcoin’s market capitalization holds steady at roughly $2.24 trillion, nearly unchanged from yesterday, while its dominance over the altcoins stands at 56.16%.

These Alts Head North

The majority of the well-known altcoins have followed BTC’s steps and also posted losses over the past day. Ethereum (ETH) slipped 1% to under $4,200, Solana (SOL) is down 4% to $210, whereas Hyperliquid (HYPE) nosedived by 10% and is currently trading below $44. 

However, it’s not all doom and gloom, as some are at the forefront of gains. ASTER – the cryptocurrency of the recently-launched decentralized exchange for trading perpetual futures contracts Aster – has exploded by 40% and is now worth around $2.33, while Immutable (X) has jumped by 10% to reach $0.75.

Other altcoins in the green (albeit registering less substantial increases) include Quant (QNT), Sky (SKY), and Pi Network (PI). 

The total market capitalization of the cryptocurrency sector has declined by 0.7% and stands at roughly $3.98 trillion.

Cryptocurrency Market OverviewCryptocurrency Market Overview. Source: QuantifyCrypto

The post Bitcoin (BTC) Stopped at $113K, ASTER Pumps by Double Digits: Market Watch appeared first on CryptoPotato.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bitcoin Price Could Fall or Rise by $20K in Q4, 10x Research Reports

Bitcoin Price Could Fall or Rise by $20K in Q4, 10x Research Reports

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009953-11.03%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017005-1.97%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/24 16:26
Share
Aster CEO confirms Aster Chain is about to be launched and has entered the testing phase

Aster CEO confirms Aster Chain is about to be launched and has entered the testing phase

PANews reported on September 24 that according to Solid Intel, Aster's CEO confirmed that Aster Chain is about to be launched and has entered the testing phase. The chain has features such as sub-second transaction finality, native perpetual contract integration, low transaction fees, and a token repurchase plan.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01221+0.65%
Aster
ASTER$2.4071+41.75%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
Share
PANews2025/09/24 17:06
Share
Uniswap Labs launches 'Compact v1' system to address blockchain fragmentation

Uniswap Labs launches 'Compact v1' system to address blockchain fragmentation

PANews reported on September 24th that, according to The Block, Uniswap Labs launched "Compact v1" on Thursday, aiming to reduce cross-chain fragmentation. The system enables secure and reusable resource locking across different blockchain networks, creating a shared framework for developers to customize and compile systems. Compact is an ownerless ERC-6909 contract used to manage resource locks. Its core feature is that it allows initiators to deposit tokens to create resource locks. These locks are controlled by the initiator and can support multiple verifiable "compacts" with specified asset claim conditions. Its architecture consists of four key components: an allocator to prevent double spending, an arbitrator to verify commitment conditions, a tribunal as the settlement engine for cross-chain swaps, and an envoy providing backup verification for smart contract wallets. The system will support UniswapX cross-chain swaps, which have already been adopted by LI.FI and Rhinestone. Furthermore, Compact v1 has undergone multiple independent security reviews, with a full audit report forthcoming. It will also be included in the Uniswap bug bounty program.
CROSS
CROSS$0.25426+8.14%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4079-0.41%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.00498+2.91%
Share
PANews2025/09/24 17:22
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin Price Could Fall or Rise by $20K in Q4, 10x Research Reports

Aster CEO confirms Aster Chain is about to be launched and has entered the testing phase

Uniswap Labs launches 'Compact v1' system to address blockchain fragmentation

Ian Calderon Runs for California Governor, Promises to Put Bitcoin at the Heart of State Policy

Canada accelerates China trade push as Washington hesitates