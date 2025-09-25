What was generally an up-day for Bitcoin on Wednesday only took the alpha cryptocurrency 2% higher. Thursday has dawned and the $BTC price has lost yesterday’s gains and is teetering at the edge of losing the very important $112,000 horizontal support level. Could the price drop again, or will this large structural support provide a turning point?What was generally an up-day for Bitcoin on Wednesday only took the alpha cryptocurrency 2% higher. Thursday has dawned and the $BTC price has lost yesterday’s gains and is teetering at the edge of losing the very important $112,000 horizontal support level. Could the price drop again, or will this large structural support provide a turning point?

Bitcoin (BTC) Teeters at $112,000: Will This Key Support Level Hold?

By: Cryptodaily
2025/09/25 16:53
Bitcoin
BTC$111,378.17-1.43%
Stella
ALPHA$0.01646-8.19%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02279-4.60%
Edge
EDGE$0.29308-3.40%

What was generally an up-day for Bitcoin on Wednesday only took the alpha cryptocurrency 2% higher. Thursday has dawned and the $BTC price has lost yesterday’s gains and is teetering at the edge of losing the very important $112,000 horizontal support level. Could the price drop again, or will this large structural support provide a turning point?

One of the largest weekly options expiries ever

If Bitcoin does lose the $112,000 horizontal support during the day on Thursday, a chasm could open up below. With this in mind, Friday has the potential to be a huge day. One of the largest weekly option expiries in the history of crypto will take place. It is estimated that between $18 billion to $23 billion in Bitcoin and Ethereum contracts will expire.

This upcoming expiry is likely to be 4 times the size of last week’s ‘triple witching’ event. Therefore, volatility spikes both up and down could serve to liquidate any traders courageous, or foolhardy enough to be making trades on such a day.

The $BTC max-pain point is at $112,000 down to $107,000, where most options would expire worthless, thereby maximising the pain for holders. Look for $BTC to potentially make a local bottom during this period of uncertainty.

Bulls and bears battle over key support level

Source: TradingView

Zooming into the short-term 4-hour chart once can observe the battle that is taking place between the bulls and the bears over the $112,000 horizontal support level. Numerous attempts have been made in this time frame to drop this level, but up to now it is continuing to hold. That said, at the time of writing, a new candle has just opened below. If this doesn’t get bought back up above the support level, this could be the first crack opening in the dam.

The Stochastic RSI indicators are on their way down. This could add downside momentum if the price does fall from here. The RSI, right at the bottom of the chart, saw its indicator reject from the descending trendline. The omens on this short time frame do not look good.

Price takes hold below 50 and 100-day SMAs

Source: TradingView

The daily time frame shows that support is still holding. It also reveals though that the $BTC price has caught hold below the 100-day simple moving average (SMA), and also, the 50-day SMA is moving down to potentially cross below the 100-day SMA. If this occurs, this could be yet another nail in the coffin of more downside.

At the bottom of the chart, the daily Stochastic RSI indicators are nearly at the bottom of their range. A further drop, perhaps all the way back down to the $108,000 support level, would take them right to the bottom, and ready for a cross back up. This cross-up could even happen soon, depending on whether a bounce can develop from here.

8-year ascending trendline - breakout or rejection?

Source: TradingView

The weekly chart illustrates a multi-year trendline that began at the top of the 2017 bull market. Over the period of its 8-year existence so far, it has marked the double top of the 2021 bull market, and more recently the highs of this current bull market. The price did break through the trendline for the first time when the $124,000 all-time high was set in a period between July and August. 

Since that time, the $BTC price has been rejected down to the $108,000 horizontal support level, before retesting the trendline and coming back down to the $112,000 horizontal support.

Will the Stochastic RSI indicators now start rising, signalling the onset of much-needed upside price momentum, or will bearish divergence on the RSI start playing out, possibly leading to the end of this current bull cycle?

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30

Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30

Nexchain has continued to grow as one of the top crypto presales in 2025. In Stage 27, the project has raised more than $10.3 million. Tokens are priced at $0.108 with a confirmed listing at $0.30, leaving early buyers with an expected return of 278%. The launch of Whitepaper v2.0 set out updates to the [...] The post Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,361.31-1.46%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08198-4.02%
Triathon
GROW$0.0262-10.27%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/18 01:15
Share
Democrats Probe Trump Aides’ Links To Crypto And Major Chip Deals—NYT

Democrats Probe Trump Aides’ Links To Crypto And Major Chip Deals—NYT

Democratic senators are seeking an investigation into potential ethics violations involving Trump administration officials in relation to significant cryptocurrency deals and national security.  The inquiry follows a New York Times report that highlighted two multibillion-dollar transactions with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which raised alarms over the US decision to allow the Emirates to import […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.52-2.61%
Major
MAJOR$0.12899-7.95%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/25 18:00
Share
Capital Group Now the Top Metaplanet Shareholder: Here’s How Much They Own

Capital Group Now the Top Metaplanet Shareholder: Here’s How Much They Own

TLDR: Capital Group boosted its Metaplanet stake to 11.45%, making it the new top shareholder. Filing shows Capital Group owns 129,918,500 shares, overtaking National Financial Services. Metaplanet confirmed the change in a filing with Japan’s Kanto Local Finance Bureau on Sept. 25. President Simon Gerovich said Capital Group’s position is valued near $500 million. Metaplanet’s [...] The post Capital Group Now the Top Metaplanet Shareholder: Here’s How Much They Own appeared first on Blockonomi.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00549-0.54%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
SphereX
HERE$0.000315+36.95%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/25 18:00
Share

Trending News

More

Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30

Democrats Probe Trump Aides’ Links To Crypto And Major Chip Deals—NYT

Capital Group Now the Top Metaplanet Shareholder: Here’s How Much They Own

Solana Dominates Crypto Token Launches, 85,000,000 Assets Registered

CAD down marginally into the BoC rate decision – Scotiabank