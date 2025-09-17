Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Hedera & Layer Brett Are Tipped As The Best Cryptos To Buy Now Mid September

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/17 20:50
Solayer
LAYER$0.5148-1.34%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00578-3.02%

bitcoin-dollar-usd main lbr

September is heating up in crypto, with traders looking for the best crypto to buy now as volatility returns. While familiar names like Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Litecoin (LTC), and Hedera (HBAR) are making headlines, the spotlight is shifting toward Layer Brett (LBRETT). 

This new Ethereum layer 2 meme token has already raised over $3.7 million in its crypto presale, with tokens priced at just $0.0058. Early buyers can stake instantly and earn rewards of around 706% APY, making it one of the most talked-about projects this month.

Bitcoin Cash keeps fighting for momentum

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) has been in recovery mode after months of sideways trading. Bulls are trying to push it above the $250 level, with some technical analysts eyeing a move toward $300 if momentum holds. 

The focus for Bitcoin Cash has been payments, and with renewed interest in peer-to-peer transfers, its role as a cheaper alternative to Bitcoin is back in play. Even so, BCH still struggles to break out of its longer-term downtrend, which has traders cautious.

Litecoin (LTC) is steady but under pressure

Litecoin (LTC) is holding its ground despite pressure from newer altcoin challengers. Often called the silver to Bitcoin’s gold, it recently traded between $65 and $70, showing resilience even in choppy conditions. Daily transactions remain consistent, but volume spikes haven’t matched earlier highs. 

Some analysts argue that LTC is losing its narrative edge in a market that’s increasingly drawn to low-cap crypto gems like LBRETT, which are showing stronger upside potential.

lbr banner (3)

Hedera (HBAR) becomes one of the top gainers

Hedera (HBAR) has been one of the top gainer cryptos recently, up nearly 100% in the last month. Its unique hashgraph system and enterprise deals are fueling optimism, and breaking the $0.30 barrier could set up another rally. Community chatter suggests that HBAR could retest its previous peaks if adoption keeps climbing. 

However, with rapid gains often come corrections, and traders are split on whether HBAR has enough strength to hold its levels through the rest of September.

Why Layer Brett (LBRETT) is capturing attention

While Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Litecoin (LTC), and Hedera (HBAR) continue to compete in their niches, Layer Brett is drawing eyes for a different reason; it’s fun, fast, and built for scale. Unlike older memecoin projects that rely purely on hype, Layer Brett is a layer 2 crypto designed to solve real problems like high gas fees and slow speeds. 

The presale’s $3.7 million milestone shows strong confidence, and staking rewards at 706% APY have created a sense of urgency among early buyers. For many, this is why Layer Brett is being tipped as the best crypto to buy now in September.

Market outlook for September and beyond

Looking ahead, BCH, LTC, and HBAR will keep delivering newsworthy moves, but their upside may be limited compared to fresh crypto presale projects. Analysts believe BCH could test $300, while LTC might grind higher if it breaks $75. HBAR, on the other hand, is the wild card, with bulls pointing toward a potential retest of $0.40.

Meanwhile, Layer Brett offers the kind of early entry point rarely seen in today’s market. At just $0.0058 per token, with a capped supply of 10 billion, it has the profile of a next 100x altcoin heading into the crypto bull run of 2025.

Conclusion

As September unfolds, traders are weighing the familiar stability of BCH, LTC, and HBAR against the explosive potential of Layer Brett. With ultra-low fees, staking rewards at 706%, and a fast-growing community, Layer Brett is positioned as more than just a meme token.

It’s still in presale, but not for long. For those chasing the best crypto to buy now, getting in early on LBRETT could be the move that defines this bull run.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

lbrett banner

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

CME plans to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13

CME plans to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13

PANews reported on September 17th that CME Group announced plans to launch Solana ( SOL ) and XRP futures and options on October 13th , pending regulatory approval. The new products will include SOL , Micro SOL , XRP , and Micro XRP futures and options, supporting daily, monthly, and quarterly expiration dates. Since their launch, Solana and XRP futures contracts have accumulated trading volume exceeding 540,000 and 370,000 contracts, respectively. In August alone, Solana futures averaged 9,000 daily contracts, while XRP futures averaged 6,600 daily contracts.
Solana
SOL$234.01-1.17%
Micro GPT
MICRO$0.000788-9.00%
XRP
XRP$3.0245-0.44%
Share
PANews2025/09/17 22:14
Share
LivLive: Gamified Augmented Reality with Real World Rewards

LivLive: Gamified Augmented Reality with Real World Rewards

LivLive’s augmented reality game is designed to improve everyday life. Walking to shops, commuting to work, or meeting a friend for coffee becomes an opportunity in the LivLive platform to earn rewards in the form of crypto tokens and real-world assets (RWAs).  Every player’s experience is customized through an AI system, while companies can leverage […]
RealLink
REAL$0.06367+0.72%
SQUID MEME
GAME$26.9536-0.89%
FORM
FORM$1.9014-4.45%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/17 21:45
Share
Aster: ASTR/USDT spot trading pair now available

Aster: ASTR/USDT spot trading pair now available

PANews reported on September 17th that Aster has launched the ASTR/USDT spot trading pair, becoming the platform's first listed coin. Officials claim it will offer competitive pricing and efficient matching. The Aster team cautioned that any ASTER trading on other platforms is not the official token.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01328-3.41%
ASTAR
ASTR$0.02314-1.65%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001855-1.38%
Share
PANews2025/09/17 22:06
Share

Trending News

More

CME plans to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13

LivLive: Gamified Augmented Reality with Real World Rewards

Aster: ASTR/USDT spot trading pair now available

Across Protocol Co-founder Responds to Allegations on the Use of $23 Million in Funds

The crypto market stabilized and rebounded, BTC broke through $109,000, and ETH rose by more than 7%