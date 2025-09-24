The post Bitcoin champion Ian Calderon enters California Governor race appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin supporter and former California lawmaker Ian Calderon has officially launched his campaign for governor, bringing a strong pro-Bitcoin message into the state’s 2026 election. He positions himself as the candidate who will make California a global leader in digital assets. In a video posted to X, Calderon announced his candidacy, where he promised California to hold Bitcoin on its balance sheet and use it to fund state programs. He said this vision would restore the state’s reputation as a leader in technology while helping families facing high housing, food, and fuel costs. Calderon links Bitcoin plan to California’s economy 39-year-old Calderon started his campaign by saying California should use modern tools of money and technology to fix its economy and make life easier for its people. He explained that people handle everyday transactions with their phones and save part of their earnings in Bitcoin because they believe it is safer for the future than keeping all of it in cash. However, he noted that government leaders are still holding on to old systems and old ideas that no longer work, which Calderon linked directly to the state’s high prices of homes, food, and gas. Calderon also said California should keep Bitcoin as part of its own financial savings to send a clear message to the rest of the country and the world that the state is still ready to lead in new ideas. He reminded people that California has always been a place of innovation, and holding Bitcoin would encourage businesses and investors to come to the state.  He went further in a livestream on X and explained that California should also use Bitcoin to pay for some of the state’s programs and services. By doing this, the government will show people it is serious about moving into the… The post Bitcoin champion Ian Calderon enters California Governor race appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin supporter and former California lawmaker Ian Calderon has officially launched his campaign for governor, bringing a strong pro-Bitcoin message into the state’s 2026 election. He positions himself as the candidate who will make California a global leader in digital assets. In a video posted to X, Calderon announced his candidacy, where he promised California to hold Bitcoin on its balance sheet and use it to fund state programs. He said this vision would restore the state’s reputation as a leader in technology while helping families facing high housing, food, and fuel costs. Calderon links Bitcoin plan to California’s economy 39-year-old Calderon started his campaign by saying California should use modern tools of money and technology to fix its economy and make life easier for its people. He explained that people handle everyday transactions with their phones and save part of their earnings in Bitcoin because they believe it is safer for the future than keeping all of it in cash. However, he noted that government leaders are still holding on to old systems and old ideas that no longer work, which Calderon linked directly to the state’s high prices of homes, food, and gas. Calderon also said California should keep Bitcoin as part of its own financial savings to send a clear message to the rest of the country and the world that the state is still ready to lead in new ideas. He reminded people that California has always been a place of innovation, and holding Bitcoin would encourage businesses and investors to come to the state.  He went further in a livestream on X and explained that California should also use Bitcoin to pay for some of the state’s programs and services. By doing this, the government will show people it is serious about moving into the…

Bitcoin champion Ian Calderon enters California Governor race

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 14:00
READY
READY$0.01793+19.45%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016658-3.34%
Propy
PRO$0.845+0.17%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003447+2.71%
Suilend
SEND$0.4862-1.51%

Bitcoin supporter and former California lawmaker Ian Calderon has officially launched his campaign for governor, bringing a strong pro-Bitcoin message into the state’s 2026 election. He positions himself as the candidate who will make California a global leader in digital assets.

In a video posted to X, Calderon announced his candidacy, where he promised California to hold Bitcoin on its balance sheet and use it to fund state programs. He said this vision would restore the state’s reputation as a leader in technology while helping families facing high housing, food, and fuel costs.

Calderon links Bitcoin plan to California’s economy

39-year-old Calderon started his campaign by saying California should use modern tools of money and technology to fix its economy and make life easier for its people. He explained that people handle everyday transactions with their phones and save part of their earnings in Bitcoin because they believe it is safer for the future than keeping all of it in cash. However, he noted that government leaders are still holding on to old systems and old ideas that no longer work, which Calderon linked directly to the state’s high prices of homes, food, and gas.

Calderon also said California should keep Bitcoin as part of its own financial savings to send a clear message to the rest of the country and the world that the state is still ready to lead in new ideas. He reminded people that California has always been a place of innovation, and holding Bitcoin would encourage businesses and investors to come to the state. 

He went further in a livestream on X and explained that California should also use Bitcoin to pay for some of the state’s programs and services. By doing this, the government will show people it is serious about moving into the digital age. Calderon said he had been working on the idea for years. He even worked with the CEO of Satoshi Action Fund, Dennis Porter, in 2022 to introduce a bill that explored whether Bitcoin could be used as legal tender in California.

The plan may not have moved forward, but it shows his commitment to finding ways for Bitcoin to become part of the state’s economy.

California builds new laws to support digital assets

California houses many well-known technology and financial companies, including one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, Coinbase, and many other firms that started in Silicon Valley. The long history of innovation gives the state a unique position in building and supporting the future of money and digital assets.

These reasons have been enough for lawmakers to pass new rules that can guide cryptocurrency growth while protecting people and businesses from unfair practices.

The state passed the Digital Financial Assets Law in 2024, which will begin in July 2025, requiring all companies dealing with digital assets in California to apply for licenses. These firms must also register with the Department of Financial Protection and Innovation and keep detailed and accurate records of their activities.

California has also started pilot programs to test how digital assets can work in everyday government life. Assembly Bill 1180 allows people to pay certain state fees with cryptocurrency, and this program will run until 2031.

Assembly Bill 1052 updates the way the state handles unclaimed property and requires the state to keep any unclaimed cryptocurrency in its original form. If someone later comes back to claim their property, they will receive the same kind of asset and not a replacement in cash. The economy of California has the size and influence to set examples that other states and countries may follow.

If you’re reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/bitcoin-advocate-joins-governor-race/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

“Bitcoin Will 10x Gold,” Michael Saylor Says Amid Rising Treasury Adoption

“Bitcoin Will 10x Gold,” Michael Saylor Says Amid Rising Treasury Adoption

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016658-3.34%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/24 13:39
Share
ETHZilla raises $350M to expand Ethereum L2 investments – Details!

ETHZilla raises $350M to expand Ethereum L2 investments – Details!

Can ETHZilla maintain its momentum while Ethereum’s price hovers near $4.2K?
NEAR
NEAR$3.019-3.36%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/24 14:00
Share
Pi Coin Crash Opens Door for Price Breakout—Here’s How

Pi Coin Crash Opens Door for Price Breakout—Here’s How

The post Pi Coin Crash Opens Door for Price Breakout—Here’s How appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pi Coin shocked the market this week with a steep crash that pushed the altcoin to a new all-time low.  However, the asset quickly bounced back, recovering some of its losses. Interestingly, investors appear to be treating this decline as an entry point rather than an exit signal. Pi Coin Investors Pour Money The Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) shows strong investor conviction in Pi Coin. Despite the crash, the indicator has sharply climbed to a three-month high, signaling significant inflows into the asset. This suggests that investors are not abandoning Pi Coin but instead allocating fresh capital at discounted levels. Sponsored Sponsored This behavior highlights growing confidence among market participants who see the recent decline as an opportunity. Buying activity during periods of weakness often fuels price recovery, and Pi Coin seems to be benefiting from this pattern. The strong inflows could provide the foundation for a potential breakout if momentum continues. Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. Pi Coin CMF. Source: TradingView The broader momentum also hints at a shift in direction. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has slipped into oversold territory below 30.0, a level that often signals saturation of bearish momentum. Historically, Pi Coin has reversed trend after dipping into this zone. If market conditions remain stable, Pi Coin could replicate past recoveries from oversold levels. The RSI suggests that selling pressure may have peaked, opening the door for a rebound. A favorable shift in sentiment across the broader crypto market could accelerate this move. Pi Coin RSI. Source: TradingView PI Price Could Bounce Back At the time of writing, Pi Coin is trading at $0.282, struggling to break past the $0.286 resistance. Flipping this barrier into support will be critical for initiating a sustainable recovery. While the next significant resistance…
Moonveil
MORE$0.08532+1.71%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004424-2.66%
Movement
MOVE$0.1168+0.95%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 14:14
Share

Trending News

More

“Bitcoin Will 10x Gold,” Michael Saylor Says Amid Rising Treasury Adoption

ETHZilla raises $350M to expand Ethereum L2 investments – Details!

Pi Coin Crash Opens Door for Price Breakout—Here’s How

Thai Police Dismantle $15M Crypto Scam Ring Targeting Koreans

Fitell Unveils $100M Solana Treasury, Plans Rebrand