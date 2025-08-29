Bitcoin.com Launches Embedded Balance Solution for Instant, Low-Fee Trading

Bitcoin.com, a pioneer in the crypto industry since 2015, today announced the launch of Bitcoin.com Balance, a powerful new feature that allows users to hold fiat balances directly within the Bitcoin.com Wallet app. Powered by MoonPay’s white-label Embedded Balance solution, this new functionality dramatically improves the speed, affordability, and reliability of crypto transactions. With fiat […]

