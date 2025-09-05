Bitcoin consolidates between $104,000 and $116,000 as market faces critical decision Point

Bitcoin (BTC) trades within a consolidation range between $104,000 and $116,000, with on-chain data revealing critical levels that could determine the next directional move.
According to a Sept. 4 report by Glassnode, Bitcoin entered a volatile downtrend following its mid-August all-time high, declining to $108,000 before rebounding toward current levels.
The UTXO Realized Price Distribution shows investors accumulated dursng the pullback, filling the $108,000-$116,000 “air gap” through consistent dip-buying behavior.The UTXO Realized Price Distribution chart shows Bitcoin accumulation concentrated in the $108,000-$116,000 range following the recent price decline from all-time highs. Image: Glassnode
The current trading range corresponds to the 0.85 and 0.95 quantile cost basis levels, ranging from $104,100 to $114,300. Historically, this zone acts as a consolidation corridor following euphoric peaks, often producing choppy sideways markets.
Breaking below $104,100 would replay post-ATH exhaustion phases seen earlier this cycle, while recovery above $114,300 would signal renewed demand control.
Short-term holder trends
Short-term holders face mounting pressure within the range, with their profit percentage collapsing from above 90% to 42% during the decline to $108,000.
The sharp reversal typically triggers fear-driven selling from recent buyers before seller exhaustion enables rebounds.
Currently, over 60% of short-term holders have returned to profit, representing a neutral positioning compared to recent extremes.Short-term holder profitability dropped sharply in August 2025 before recovering to current levels around 60%, indicating neutral market sentiment. Image: Glassnode
Only sustained recovery above $114,000-$116,000, where over 75% of short-term holder supply would achieve profitability, could restore confidence necessary to attract new demand.
Futures market funding rates are sitting at $366,000 per hour, positioned neutrally between the established $300,000 baseline and overheated levels exceeding $1 million seen in March and December 2024.
Further compression below the threshold would confirm broader demand deterioration across derivatives markets.
TradFi demand contraction
Spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) flows reveal weakening institutional demand from traditional finance (TradFi) channels.
Since April, Bitcoin ETF inflows have averaged over 3,000 BTC daily but cooled through July to the current 14-day average of just 540 BTC. The contraction mirrors similar patterns in Ethereum (ETH) ETFs, where inflows dropped from 56,000-85,000 ETH daily to 16,600 ETH.
Bitcoin ETF flows significantly outweighed CME futures positioning changes, indicating TradFi investors primarily expressed directional demand through spot exposure rather than derivatives strategies.
This differs from Ethereum markets, where CME open interest changes represented over 50% of cumulative ETF inflows, suggesting greater use of cash-and-carry arbitrage strategies.
The range-bound trading follows Bitcoin’s third multi-month euphoric phase of the current cycle, characterized by overwhelming price momentum pushing the majority supply into profit.
Such periods require persistent capital inflows to offset continuous profit-taking, a dynamic that has historically proved unsustainable in the long term.
Breaking below $104,000 risks triggering post-ATH exhaustion, with a potential downside toward the $93,000-$95,000 levels, based on previous cycle patterns.
