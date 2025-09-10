Bitcoin Core v30 could cause ‘catastrophic’ node shutdown, critics warn

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 18:31
Bitcoin
BTC$112,278.71-0.22%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10286+1.31%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017368+4.30%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.09008+3.79%
NODE
NODE$0.08526-0.59%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4679+3.40%

Bitcoin Core could trigger a meltdown across BTC exchanges and mining pools if it goes ahead with plans to raise data limits with its upcoming version 30 (v30) software.

This is according to Bitcoin Mechanic, a vocal advocate for limiting arbitrary data storage on Bitcoin’s blockchain.

Developers have been fighting all year over the default amount of data unrelated to the on-chain movement of bitcoin (BTC) that most nodes should accept into their queue of pending transactions. 

For over a decade, almost all Bitcoin node operators have capped their mempools’ OP_RETURN datacarrier below 90 bytes.

Bitcoin Mechanic, who leads a group of Knots node operators who are protesting Core’s proposal to lift OP_RETURN’s datacarrier to 100,000 bytes, claims that a likely outcome of this staggering increase is a catastrophic, forced shutdown of hosted nodes and cloud infrastructure connected to the Bitcoin network.

Propagating malware across hosted Bitcoin Core v30 nodes

Specifically, Mechanic believes a malicious actor will utilize Bitcoin Core v30’s new 100,000 byte default to add contiguous chunks of undesirable code into the memory chips of cloud-hosted nodes.

Once stored and relayed — even temporarily — automatic malware detection could knock hundreds or even thousands of nodes offline that support BTC exchanges and mining pools.

Third-party hosting services like Amazon, Azure, Google Cloud, and Digital Ocean employ frequent malware detection across many of their machines.

As exchanges and mining pools go offline in his forecasted catastrophe, Bitcoin Mechanic believes developers will create temporary fixes. These band-aids will then become even more difficult to properly fix.

Read more: Three sneaky changes in Bitcoin Core v30 are confusing node operators

Centralized mining pools will allegedly face pressure to create custom data filters. Mechanic forsees third-party software to block malware, viruses, or CSAM from entering mempools.

All of this could have been prevented by leaving OP_RETURN’s datacarriersize alone in the first place, he argued.

Mechanic advocates for a fork of Core software, Knots, which will not increase the OP_RETURN datacarriersize in its default mempool.

Peter Todd claims Bitcoin Mechanic is lying

According to Peter Todd, Mechanic is lying about this future vulnerability. “No sane cloud provider is going to shutdown servers automatically,” Todd argued.

Indeed, very few Core developers agree with Mechanic’s forecast. In fact, they’re sticking to a scheduled release of v30 for next month.

Got a tip? Send us an email securely via Protos Leaks. For more informed news, follow us on X, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Source: https://protos.com/bitcoin-core-v30-could-cause-catastrophic-node-shutdown-critics-warn/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

AI stocks extend rally, CoinShares Bitcoin Mining ETF hits all-time high

AI stocks extend rally, CoinShares Bitcoin Mining ETF hits all-time high

PANews reported on September 10th that according to CoinDesk, cryptocurrency mining and artificial intelligence-related stocks rose across the board on Tuesday, driven by Nebius Group's $17.4 billion GPU supply agreement with Microsoft. The CoinShares Bitcoin Mining ETF (WGMI) rose 12% to a record high of $33.13. The ETF has risen 44% year-to-date, surpassing its listing price of approximately $30. Year-to-date, the fund's top two holdings have been particularly strong performers: IREN (IREN) has surged 188%, while Cipher Mining (CIFR) has gained 90%. WGMI manages $175.7 million in assets and has an expense ratio of 0.75%. The AI boom has also boosted Oracle (ORCL), which surged 30% in pre-market trading on Wednesday.
Boom
BOOM$0.012+66.48%
NodeAI
GPU$0.2011-8.00%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
PANews2025/09/10 18:33
Share
The GPT-5 Problem: Breaking Down the Backlash and User Complaints

The GPT-5 Problem: Breaking Down the Backlash and User Complaints

OpenAI's GPT-5 promised groundbreaking AI improvements. But instead, the reaction was loud and negative. Reddit threads, TechRadar reviews, and forums were full of frustration.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1493-7.95%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/10 15:46
Share
Top 5 Crypto Presales to Buy Now – Next Cryptos Set to Explode

Top 5 Crypto Presales to Buy Now – Next Cryptos Set to Explode

Meme coins are evolving fast, moving beyond simple hype cycles into projects with real hooks, culture-driven branding, and in some cases, surprising utility. Some of the best crypto presales to buy right now are riding this wave, blending early traction with unique narratives that stand out in a crowded market. From Bitcoin-inspired scalability to gamified […]
RealLink
REAL$0.06133-1.04%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.1+0.42%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/10 18:23
Share

Trending News

More

AI stocks extend rally, CoinShares Bitcoin Mining ETF hits all-time high

The GPT-5 Problem: Breaking Down the Backlash and User Complaints

Top 5 Crypto Presales to Buy Now – Next Cryptos Set to Explode

Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan zegt dat banken betere rente moeten aanhouden tegen stablecoins

Robinhood CEO's wealth surges sixfold in a year to $6.1 billion