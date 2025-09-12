Bitcoin Costume Party and Hidden Treasure Hunt

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 13:55
HODLween 2025 Charlotte

HODLween 2025

Location: Great Wagon Road Distilling Company. 610 Anderson St, United States
Date: Fri, Oct 31 – Fri, Oct 31, 2025
Time: 03:00 PM – 07:00 PM (UTC-04:00) Eastern Daylight Time (US & Canada)
Event Type: Bitcoin Event
Official Website: https://hodlween.party/

Event Overview

Venture into the bitcoin rabbit hole for HODLween 2025, the 5th annual event where electrifying vibes and loot await! Rock your best costume for the “Best Satoshi Nakamoto” contest and hunt for hidden bitcoin. Join the fun on Friday, October 31st, 03:00 PM – 07:00 PM, at Great Wagon Road Distillery in NoDa’s art district!

HODLween is a bitcoin-themed Halloween party including live music, performances, hidden bitcoin, spectacular decor, and an epic costume contest for best Satoshi Nakamoto. It is the longest running Bitcoin Halloween party worldwide, brought to you by Bitcoin Charlotte.

HODLween is not a Web3, NFT, crypto, blockchain, or altcoin event.

Why Attend?

  • Enjoy a unique bitcoin-themed Halloween celebration.
  • Participate in interactive activities like the costume contest.
  • Network with fellow bitcoin enthusiasts and newcomers.
  • Discover hidden bitcoin and enjoy exciting performances.

Key Highlights

  • Speakers: TBA
  • Sessions: Costume contests, live performances
  • Topics Covered: Bitcoin, hodling principles, decentralized technologies
  • Special Features: Hidden bitcoin treasure hunt, networking opportunities, spectacular decor

FAQs

What is HODLween 2025?
HODLween is a bitcoin-themed Halloween party featuring live music, costume contests, and hidden bitcoin hunts.

When and where is it held?
Fri, Oct 31 – Fri, Oct 31, 2025, 03:00 PM – 07:00 PM, at Great Wagon Road Distilling Company. 610 Anderson St, United States

Who should attend?
Bitcoin enthusiasts, newcomers, and anyone interested in a unique Halloween experience.

What topics are discussed?
Discussion includes Bitcoin, its community, and hodling strategies.

Source: https://coincu.com/blockchain-event/hodlween-2025/

