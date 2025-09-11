Bitcoin Could Be the First Currency on Mars

Jose E. Puente and Carlos Puente recently outlined a system they call Proof-of-Transit Timestamping (PoTT), a framework that would let Bitcoin transactions hop through satellites and space relays until reaching a recipient millions of kilometers away.

Each “stop” would leave a verifiable digital stamp, turning the transfer into something like a space-age passport trail.

The plan builds on earlier experiments — Blockstream’s satellite integration in 2018 and Spacechain’s Bitcoin transfer from the International Space Station in 2020 — but goes further by treating interplanetary distance as a problem of routing and verification.

With NASA’s optical links or Musk’s Starlink network providing the backbone, PoTT could move Lightning transactions to Mars in about 12–15 minutes, far quicker than Bitcoin’s base layer.

The researchers even account for the two-week communication blackout when the Sun blocks Earth-Mars signals, suggesting relay satellites could skirt around the interference.

For now, the idea remains theoretical. Mars has rovers and orbiters, but no one there to receive a payment. Still, Puente argues that if humans do settle the Red Planet, they will need a neutral currency not controlled by any government or corporation — and Bitcoin, paired with PoTT, may be the most practical candidate.

