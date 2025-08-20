Bitcoin Crashing Below $113K Triggers $113M Long Position Losses

TLDR

Bitcoin fell below $113,000 for the first time in over two weeks after reaching a record high of $124,176.

The SEC is reportedly investigating Alt5 Sigma and its ties to World Liberty Financial which has links to Donald Trump.

Around $113 million in leveraged long positions were liquidated due to the sudden drop in Bitcoin’s price.

A sharp decline in the Nasdaq 100 followed reports that most companies failed to achieve AI-driven revenue growth.

New U.S. import duties on aluminum and steel products raised concerns about inflation and supply chain disruptions.

Bitcoin dropped below $113,000 for the first time in over two weeks, shocking traders and triggering widespread liquidations. The fall followed Thursday’s $124,176 all-time high, marking a swift $11,000 reversal. The latest decline added to fears that Bitcoin crashing could deepen as macro conditions turn more unpredictable.

Bitcoin Crashing as SEC Eyes Alt5 Sigma

Bitcoin crashing gained momentum after reports emerged that the SEC is investigating alleged fraud involving Alt5 Sigma and World Liberty. The latter raised $550 million through public token sales and listed Donald Trump as “co-founder emeritus” on its site. Trump’s disclosure revealed he earned $57.4 million from World Liberty while Eric Trump is set to join Alt5 Sigma’s board.

This news unsettled markets already shaken by concerns over speculative DeFi partnerships involving high-profile political figures. The uncertainty pushed Bitcoin crashing further as traders responded to potential regulatory fallout. As liquidations surged, long position holders faced $113 million in forced exits.

Simultaneously, a 1.5% drop in the Nasdaq 100 increased the risk-off sentiment across digital assets and tech sectors. The drop followed MIT NANDA research showing 95% of firms failed to drive quick AI revenue growth. Based on 150 corporate interviews, the findings dampened investor enthusiasm for AI-related bets.

Trade Tensions and Surging Gold Forecasts

Bitcoin crashing reflected broader concerns after the US imposed 50% import duties on 407 aluminum and steel-based goods. This affected consumer staples like car parts and chemicals, raising fears of new supply chain pressure and price inflation. As input costs rise, the broader market showed signs of tightening liquidity.

UBS responded by lifting its gold forecast to $3,700 by September 2026, citing slower growth and weaker US dollar trends. Their report also mentioned fiscal deficit concerns and potential questions around Federal Reserve independence. These factors continued driving investors toward alternative safe-haven assets, further weighing on Bitcoin sentiment.

Meanwhile, downside protection demand surged across Bitcoin derivatives markets, reinforcing the short-term bearish outlook. The 30-day delta skew jumped to 12%, marking its highest reading in four months. Past similar spikes coincided with strong rebounds, but for now, Bitcoin crashing remains a central concern.

Sentiment Skew and The Path Ahead

Bitcoin crashing has pushed traders to reevaluate risk, yet there’s no confirmation that the bull market has ended. Previous panic-driven pullbacks have seen sharp recoveries as capital rotated from equities into crypto. With tech under stress, Bitcoin may still benefit if sentiment shifts.

Despite the fear, some analysts note that panic spikes tend to overshoot actual risk, potentially presenting opportunity. “This move reflects extreme positioning, not a change in fundamentals,” a crypto options strategist told CoinDesk. The delta skew spike historically aligns with near-term bottoms and trend reversals.

Bitcoin crashing still aligns with broader macro reactions, and price volatility may persist as policy clarity evolves. Should the price hold above $112,000, a bottom might be in place, though confirmation remains pending. Until then, Bitcoin crashing remains the dominant headline in digital asset markets.

The post Bitcoin Crashing Below $113K Triggers $113M Long Position Losses appeared first on CoinCentral.