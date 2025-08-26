Bitcoin Cynic Peter Schiff Warns BTC Could Drop to $75K, Below Strategy’s Avg. Buy

By: CryptoNews
2025/08/26 15:20
Bitcoin
BTC$110,345.09-1.12%

Economist and persistent Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff has predicted that BTC would slip to about $75,000 at a minimum, lower than Saylor-led Strategy’s average cost.

He advocates BTC holders to “sell now and buy back later.” He said in a thread on X that selling now and buying back lower “beats justing riding it all the way down.”

“Given all the hype and corporate buying, this weakness should be cause for concern,” he wrote.

Bitcoin fell 3.12% in the past 24 hours to $109,828, underperforming the broader crypto market. The largest crypto has been down 13% from its high less than two weeks ago.

BTC Could Fall Below MSTR’s Average Cost

Michael Saylor’s Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), the largest Bitcoin treasury firm, has been holding the token since 2020. The firm bought 3,081 BTC for $356.9 million at an average cost of $115,829 each on Monday.

Strategy now holds a total of 632,457 BTC, worth $69.58 billion per Bitcoin Treasuries data.

According to Peter Schiff’s prediction, Bitcoin would soon witness a plunge to as low as $75,000, a mark that BTC hit in April 2025.

“At a minimum, a decline to about $75K is in play, just below $MSTR’s average cost.”

Bitcoin is Falling Down – Is $75K Plunge Possible?

Though Bitcoin has been tumbling down, Schiff’s prediction seems remote, given other factors driving up the price, gradually.

The recent flash crash is attributed to a massive whale dump that sparked major liquidations. A whale sold 24,000 BTC in a batch of transactions, proving calamitous for Ether that recently hit an all-time high.

Further, Fed Chair Powell’s Jackson Hole speech emphasized labor market risks, which initially fueled a 4% BTC bounce. However, fading momentum reversed gains.

Meanwhile, institutional accumulation continues with the recent Metaplanet’s 103 BTC purchase. Further, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs saw massive inflows ($231M) on August 14.

Bitcoin’s trajectory hinges on whether ETF inflows outpace whale selloffs and if macro liquidity aligns with tech innovation.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Guotai Junan International is approved to provide cryptocurrency and other virtual asset trading services

Guotai Junan International is approved to provide cryptocurrency and other virtual asset trading services

PANews reported on June 24 that according to the official WeChat account of Guotai Junan International, Guotai Junan International Holdings Co., Ltd. has officially obtained the approval of the Hong
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0617-2.21%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.1507-4.00%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 23:16
Share
The SEC delayed its decision on WisdomTree’s XRP ETF

The SEC delayed its decision on WisdomTree’s XRP ETF

The SEC delayed its decision on WisdomTree’s XRP ETF to October 24.
XRP
XRP$2.9168-0.94%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/26 14:32
Share
Master Coin Investing: Use ChatGPT for Smart Research!

Master Coin Investing: Use ChatGPT for Smart Research!

The burgeoning world of cryptocurrency offers a vast frontier for investment and innovation, with new coins and tokens continuously entering the market. As the blockchain ecosystem expands, tools like ChatGPT become invaluable for enthusiasts and investors seeking to navigate this complex domain. ChatGPT, a sophisticated AI developed by OpenAI, can be harnessed to conduct thorough [...]
Wink
LIKE$0.012006-1.87%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.117-4.17%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.00673-3.34%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/08/26 15:01
Share

Trending News

More

Guotai Junan International is approved to provide cryptocurrency and other virtual asset trading services

The SEC delayed its decision on WisdomTree’s XRP ETF

Master Coin Investing: Use ChatGPT for Smart Research!

Tokyo Hash upgrades to HashKey Japan, fully deploying in the Japanese digital asset market

Polygon-backed Katana goes live on mainnet with $1B KAT incentives