Bitcoin Demand Outpaces Mining by 400% as Business BTC Accumulation Surges

By: Crypto News Flash
2025/09/01 15:18
Bitcoin
BTC$109,624.16+0.98%
EPNS
PUSH$0.0361+0.69%
MAY
MAY$0.04316-3.63%
Major
MAJOR$0.15186-2.10%
  • Business and institutional demand is absorbing supply nearly four times faster than miners can produce it—a 400% demand-supply imbalance creating a classic supply squeeze and upside volatility.
  • But, sustained inflows and no major macro shocks may corporating surge could push BTC toward $150,000–$200,000 by year-end 2025 as Bitcoin’s “digital gold”/treasury-reserve role expands.

Following the narrative on Bitcoin mining metrics flash warning, a post by CNF analyzed whether BTC was headed for a pullback. Recent data reveal that business and institutional demand for Bitcoin (BTC) is surging at an unprecedented rate, absorbing supply nearly four times faster than miners can produce it.

As another insight, JD Supra highlighted how this trend extends beyond the U.S., noting:

But what are the drivers behind the corporate Bitcoin boom? One plausible aspect would be that the roots of this accumulation frenzy lie in Bitcoin’s evolving role as “digital gold” amid macroeconomic uncertainties. High inflation, volatile fiat currencies, and lackluster yields on traditional assets have prompted corporate treasuries to diversify into non-correlated hedges.

With that in mind, institutional sectors, like companies, are also increasingly viewing BTC as a deflationary store of value, especially with only about 1.4 million BTC left to mine out of the 21 million total supplies.

Implications for Bitcoin’s Market Price

So far, this 400% demand-supply imbalance has profound implications for Bitcoin’s price trajectory. In economic terms, when demand consistently outstrips a fixed supply—as with assets like BTC—basic supply-and-demand principles dictate upward price pressure.

According to reports, the current setup—with businesses and institutions much into BTC at 4x the mining rate—creates a classic supply squeeze, reducing available liquidity and amplifying volatility on the upside. Furthermore, historical data from post-halving periods show lookalike dynamics leading to 100–300% rallies within 12–18 months, as seen in 2017 and 2021.

Nevertheless, as for BTC’s market price, this could translate to a push toward $150,000–$200,000 by year-end 2025, assuming sustained inflows and no major macroeconomic shocks. And overall, this corporate surge positions Bitcoin not just as a speculative asset but as of a foundational treasury reserve as well.

As of now, Bitcoin (BTC) is trading at the price of $108,081.40, with a decline of about 0.59% in the past day and 3.44% in the past week. Importantly, this current price sits within a market still defined by institutional accumulation outpacing miner supply. See BTC price chart below.

]]>
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Interpretation of the IPO of mining finance company Antalpha: A key move in Bitmain’s financial chess game?

Interpretation of the IPO of mining finance company Antalpha: A key move in Bitmain’s financial chess game?

Recently, a financial technology company called Antalpha submitted a prospectus to Nasdaq, planning to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) under the code "ANTA". Antalpha is a financial solution provider in the field of Bitcoin mining. However, the close connection with the mining giant Bitmain and the intricate relationship with Bitmain co-founder Zhan Ketuan disclosed in its prospectus make this IPO full of meanings worthy of further investigation.
SQUID MEME
GAME$24.9159-2.89%
Movement
MOVE$0.1211-2.18%
Tranchess
CHESS$0.07502-0.97%
Share
PANews2025/05/08 15:28
Share
Uzun Süredir Hareketsiz Olan Bitcoin Balinası, BTC Satıp Çok Yüklü Ethereum Alımı Yaptı! İşte Detaylar

Uzun Süredir Hareketsiz Olan Bitcoin Balinası, BTC Satıp Çok Yüklü Ethereum Alımı Yaptı! İşte Detaylar

On-chain analiz platformu Lookonchain tarafından paylaşılan verilere göre, uzun süredir piyasada hareket etmeyen bir “Bitcoin balinası” yeniden dikkat çekici bir işlem gerçekleştirdi. Bitcoin Balinasından Dev Hamle: 2.000 BTC Satıp 48.942 ETH Aldı Söz konusu balina, son dört saat içinde 2.000 adet Bitcoin’i (yaklaşık 215 milyon dolar) satarak, aynı değerle 48.942 adet Ethereum (ETH) satın aldı. […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Bitcoin
BTC$109,729.37+0.92%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018345-1.74%
Ethereum
ETH$4,454.68-0.39%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/01 15:13
Share
TOKEN2049 Dubai Officially Sold Out with 10,000 Attendees Following Unprecedented Demand

TOKEN2049 Dubai Officially Sold Out with 10,000 Attendees Following Unprecedented Demand

TOKEN2049 Dubai (18-19 April) will host an impressive and diverse lineup of speakerss, including Pavel Durov, CEO of Telegram; Bryan Johnson, Founder of Blueprint; Balaji Srinivasan, Author of The Network State; Richard Teng, CEO of Binance; and 200+ more
Moonveil
MORE$0.10194-1.92%
Share
PANews2024/04/05 19:24
Share

Trending News

More

Interpretation of the IPO of mining finance company Antalpha: A key move in Bitmain’s financial chess game?

Uzun Süredir Hareketsiz Olan Bitcoin Balinası, BTC Satıp Çok Yüklü Ethereum Alımı Yaptı! İşte Detaylar

TOKEN2049 Dubai Officially Sold Out with 10,000 Attendees Following Unprecedented Demand

Sonic Labs Secures Approval for $200M Expansion into US Traditional Finance

Bitcoin slides to $107K as whales offload $4B over weekend