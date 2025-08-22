Bitcoin Dips Below Momentum as XRP, Solana, Dogecoin, and Other Top Altcoins Lose Ground

By: Coinstats
2025/08/22 15:55
BIO Protocol
BIO$0.19667+31.94%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009474-0.02%
Solana
SOL$182.3-1.32%
Binance Coin
BNB$848.04-0.34%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00228134+0.63%
XRP
XRP$2.8513-1.59%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
  • Bitcoin slips as major altcoins face 24-hour market declines.
  • XRP, Solana, Dogecoin, Cardano, and Chainlink lose daily momentum.
  • Altcoin gainers like Huobi and Bio Protocol defy downturn.

The crypto market witnessed renewed selling pressure in the past 24 hours as several leading assets slipped from recent highs. Bitcoin lost momentum alongside XRP, Solana, Dogecoin, Cardano, BNB, and Chainlink, marking a day of mixed trading across the sector.


According to Congecko data Bitcoin (BTC) retracted by 0.1 percent to $113,109, with over $32.32 billion in trade being made. Although this generated a slight decline, Bitcoin continued to dominate the market with a capitalization of over $2.25 trillion.


Ethereum (ETH) did not experience any significant change in performance, stagnating at $4,304.84. Its trading volume was more than $27.49 billion, and it was also in steady demand despite the majority of the top altcoins dropping.


Also Read: Pump.fun Reclaims Dominance but Faces Price Pressure


Major Altcoins Face Daily Setbacks

XRP (XRP) retreated to $2.86, reflecting a flat performance after consistent activity that brought in $4.62 billion in daily volume.


BNB (BNB) dropped to $849.81 and could not continue its advance after over $1.56 billion in trades. Solana (SOL) also declined by 0.4 percent over the past 24 hours and was trading at $183.75 with healthy daily volumes of $4.55 billion.


Dogecoin (DOGE) declined 0.2 percent to $0.2181, and Cardano (ADA) fell 0.3 percent to $0.8578. The two coins had active participation, with volumes exceeding $2.01 billion and $1.42 billion, respectively.


Chainlink (LINK) was the worst performer among the majors as it dropped by 1.1 percent to a price of $24.95. Its trading volume remained high at $1.83 billion, which is an indication that investors were interested even though it was going down.


Altcoin Gainers Stand Out Amid Declines

Although most leading assets struggled, a number of altcoins recorded sharp advances. Huobi (HT) led the market with a 261.2 percent surge to $1.31, supported by daily trades of more than $2.19 million.


Lunarbits (LUNARBITS) was up 43.3 percent to 0.181, and Bio Protocol (BIO) rose 30.8 percent to 0.1946 on high trading volumes of above 440.63 million.


The prices of Nobody Sausage (NOBODY) and Slash Vision Labs (SVL) increased by 29.4 percent to $0.06314 and 29.9 percent to $0.03472, respectively. OKB (OKB) increased by 20.8 percent to trade at $230.18 with over $1.82 billion in volume.


The last 24 hours showed a shift in momentum for top cryptocurrencies, with Bitcoin, XRP, Solana, Dogecoin, Cardano, BNB, and Chainlink all recording declines. At the same time, strong rallies from tokens such as Huobi and Bio Protocol highlighted continued speculative opportunities within the altcoin market.


Also Read: Winklevoss Twins Back Pro Crypto Push with $21 Million PAC Donation


The post Bitcoin Dips Below Momentum as XRP, Solana, Dogecoin, and Other Top Altcoins Lose Ground appeared first on 36Crypto.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Fed Watchers Eye Powell’s Speech For Major Clues

Fed Watchers Eye Powell’s Speech For Major Clues

This Friday, the chairman of the Federal Reserve could deliver his last major speech, in a tense economic context and under unprecedented political pressure. Wall Street, the White House, and all markets are waiting for clear signals. Rate guidance, stance on inflation, Fed independence: every word will count, and could weigh heavily. L’article Fed Watchers Eye Powell’s Speech For Major Clues est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0005344-4.96%
Major
MAJOR$0.16839+7.22%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.018212+2.31%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/22 16:05
Share
Daily Income Exceeds $7,700: Bjmining Cloud Mining Helps ETH Investors Achieve Steady Growth

Daily Income Exceeds $7,700: Bjmining Cloud Mining Helps ETH Investors Achieve Steady Growth

BJMINING lets ETH holders earn steady returns through cloud mining with $15 signup bonus, daily payouts, zero fees, and flexible, secure contracts.
Cloud
CLOUD$0.07503-0.96%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00005385-5.17%
Ethereum
ETH$4,321.21+1.24%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/08/22 16:45
Share
Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots

Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots

This article analyzes the performance of Telegram bots, AI agent bots, and CEX/DEX trading bots to help traders choose the best automated trading tools.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1176-0.16%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002653-0.22%
Share
PANews2025/05/03 14:40
Share

Trending News

More

Fed Watchers Eye Powell’s Speech For Major Clues

Daily Income Exceeds $7,700: Bjmining Cloud Mining Helps ETH Investors Achieve Steady Growth

Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots

Visa taps Yellow Card to accelerate stablecoin adoption in Africa

Bitcoin: Allianz’s Monumental Shift Towards a Credible Store of Value