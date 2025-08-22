Bitcoin Dominance Breaking Down: Why I’m All-In on Altcoins Right Now

Press enter or click to view image in full size

Bitcoin Dominance Breaking Down

I’ve been watching crypto markets for years now. Today feels different. Bitcoin dominance just hit a critical breaking point. I’m seeing signs that scream “altcoin season is here.”

Let me share why I’m putting everything into altcoins right now.

🚨 The Bitcoin Dominance Signal I’ve Been Waiting For

Bitcoin dominance dropped back to 59%. This is huge news for altcoin investors.

When dominance falls below this level, altcoins typically explode. We haven’t seen a drop into the 50% range for ages. The last time this happened, altcoins went parabolic.

I’m watching this trend line break in real-time. The short-term dominance trend just collapsed. This usually means one thing: massive altcoin pumps are coming.

Why Ethereum Is Leading the Charge