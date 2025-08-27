Bitcoin Dominance Drops to 8-Month Low, Signals Altseason

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 04:37
Sunrise Layer
RISE$----%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005426-0.54%
Capverse
CAP$0.07067+8.14%
Movement
MOVE$0.1233+4.93%
XRP
XRP$3.0174+5.85%
  • Bitcoin dominance has dropped significantly.
  • A drop in Bitcoin dominance signals a momentum buildup for an altseason.
  • The altcoin market cap has surged to $1.55 trillion.

According to a cryptocurrency analyst on X, there is an altseason momentum buildup, reflected in a significant drop in Bitcoin dominance. In his latest post, the analyst noted that Bitcoin dominance has dropped to its lowest level in nearly eight months, a development that could signal a potential altcoin season.

How Much Has Bitcoin Dominance Fallen?

Data from TradingView shows a significant decline in Bitcoin’s market share since late June. The key metric dropped from a peak of 66.03% on June 25 to 57.69% as of August 24. 

This decline reflects a clear power shift in the crypto market. The move follows a period where Bitcoin dominated the headlines and saw massive capital inflows that pushed its price to a new all-time high of $124,517. While Bitcoin led the rally, several altcoins like XRP, which hit a new all-time high of $3.66 in July, posted impressive performances.

Related: Bitcoin Dominance Drops Below 60% as Altseason Speculation Intensifies

Is Capital Actually Rotating Into Altcoins?

Yes, on-chain data confirms a steady rise in the total altcoin market capitalization. Despite a recent pullback, the crucial metric holds a value of $1.55 trillion value at the time of writing, according to TradingView’s data. 

Related: 5 Signs That Tells Altseason Is About to Commence—What Are They?

The total altcoin market cap has surged over 67% since the last week of June, a clear signal that capital is rotating from Bitcoin and potentially mainstream stocks directly into the altcoin market.

Does a Drop in Dominance Mean Bitcoin’s Price Will Crash?

No, a drop in the Bitcoin dominance metric does not automatically mean a crash in Bitcoin’s price. 

At the time of writing, Bitcoin dominance sits at 58.57%, and while the trend suggests it could decline further, this reflects a dynamic relationship between Bitcoin and altcoins. It means that altcoins are experiencing stronger relative capital inflows than Bitcoin. This is the core data that informs the analyst’s prediction of a major momentum buildup in the altcoin market.

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/bitcoin-dominance-drops-8-month-low-definite-altseason-signal/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Semler Scientific reveals plans to buy 105,000 BTC by 2027

Semler Scientific reveals plans to buy 105,000 BTC by 2027

Semler Scientific (SMLR) announced a three-year plan on Thursday to boost its Bitcoin holdings to 105,000 BTC by the end of 2027. The announcement comes after it appointed a new executive to spearhead its Bitcoin strategy.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,247.28+1.22%
Share
Fxstreet2025/06/20 13:00
Share
Crypto UEFA Bets: Bet With BTC or TON and Cash Out in Minutes

Crypto UEFA Bets: Bet With BTC or TON and Cash Out in Minutes

Discover the 7 best crypto sportsbooks with BTC and TON support, no KYC, fast payouts, and full football market coverage in 2025.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,247.28+1.22%
TONCOIN
TON$3.167+1.89%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/08/27 03:44
Share
Canary Capital files SEC registration for Trump Coin ETF in U.S.-focused crypto push

Canary Capital files SEC registration for Trump Coin ETF in U.S.-focused crypto push

Today, Canary Capital, a digital asset manager, has filed an S-1 registration statement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch a Trump Coin ETF. Once approved, the ETF will trade under the ticker “MRCA” and will be part of Canary’s larger plan to focus on  American-made crypto projects.  This filing came just […]
U
U$0.0114-6.86%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.472+4.48%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03634+1.33%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/27 01:48
Share

Trending News

More

Semler Scientific reveals plans to buy 105,000 BTC by 2027

Crypto UEFA Bets: Bet With BTC or TON and Cash Out in Minutes

Canary Capital files SEC registration for Trump Coin ETF in U.S.-focused crypto push

UK to introduce restrictive banking crypto asset regulation rules

Financing Weekly Report | 17 public financing events; Crypto catering app Blackbird Labs completes $50 million Series B financing, with Coinbase and others participating