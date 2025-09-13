Bitcoin Dominance Slips Below 57%: Is This The Start Of The Next Cycle?

Bitcoin dominance has recently dipped below a crucial level, indicating a shift in market dynamics. This decline shows that the funds are flowing into altcoins, signaling the onset of an “altcoin season.”

Is This The Start of a New Cycle?

According to Coinmarketcap, Bitcoin dominance has dropped to around 56.6%, while Ethereum has climbed to 13.9% and other altcoins now make up 29.5% of the market. This clear rotation of funds away from Bitcoin into altcoins has caught the attention of traders and analysts alike.

Crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe says that this is the first actual breakdown of the Bitcoin dominance downwards in nearly 3 years. According to him, this marks the end of the prolonged altcoin bear market and the beginning of a new upward cycle, comparing this phase to the period between 2019 and 2020.

Echoing this sentiment, Trader Tardigrade points out that Bitcoin dominance has formed a second bear flag, signaling a potential breakdown. Each drop in dominance tends to trigger a surge in altcoins.

Investor Ted Pillows highlights that altcoin open interest (excluding ETH) has now surpassed Bitcoin’s. Historically, in December 2024 and March 2024, this signaled a local top within two weeks. He also added that in bull markets, sharp 20–30% corrections are normal before the trend continues higher.

Bitcoin Consolidation Signals Breakout Potential.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin itself remains in a consolidation phase

Mike Novogratz, CEO of Galaxy Digital, explained that Bitcoin is consolidating as treasury firms “take their shot” with other tokens. Still, he expects an upswing later this year.

Van De Poppe says that its monthly chart looks phenomenal, signaling more upside ahead. In the short term, he expects consolidation around the $117K resistance, the last major hurdle before a new all-time high. A few days of sideways movement could come before Bitcoin breaks through.

Ted shares a similar view noting that reclaiming $117,200 could open the door to fresh highs within weeks, while rejection may trigger a pullback toward $113,500.

On-chain data also supports this narrative. Glassnode recently shared that Bitcoin has seen three major ranging phases this cycle, each lasting several months. Since late August, BTC has been consolidating around $111K, with the market awaiting a breakout.

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

The United States Department of Justice has filed an enforcement action as it moves to seize more than $225 million in cryptocurrency tied to massive pig butchering scams. On June 18, the U.S. Attorney's Office said it had filed a…
Fableration Outlines a New Chapter in Publishing

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – 12 September 2025 — Fableration, the decentralised publishing platform built to dismantle the broken economics of storytelling, officially announced its formation today at the State Library of Victoria. Built to empower writers, elevate publishers, and reward readers, Fableration gives all participants a role in shaping a fair, transparent, and transformative creative economy. […]
The Cyberspace Administration of China publicly solicits opinions: Financial institutions are encouraged to explore the use of new payment methods such as digital RMB for cross-border payments

PANews reported on September 13 that according to a report by Meijing.com, in order to promote and standardize the promotion and application of electronic documents, improve the level of digitalization of goods trade and transportation, reduce logistics costs across society, protect the legitimate rights and interests of parties involved in electronic document activities, and safeguard national security and social public interests, the Cyberspace Administration of China, in conjunction with relevant departments, has drafted the "Regulations on Promoting and Standardizing the Application of Electronic Documents (Draft for Comment)" in accordance with relevant laws and regulations. The draft is now open for public comment. It mentions encouraging institutions and enterprises in the fields of goods trade, logistics, finance, etc. to recognize and use electronic documents when conducting business, improve the level of digitalization of business applications, and promote quality and efficiency improvements in the industry. Financial institutions are encouraged to explore the use of new payment methods such as digital RMB for cross-border payments based on the characteristics of electronic documents, in compliance with laws and regulations and with controllable risks, and to actively and steadily innovate financial products and service models.
