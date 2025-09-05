Bitcoin Drops Below $110K Amid Strong Price Resistance

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/05 19:00
Bitcoin
BTC$112,803.35+2.47%
bitcoin14 main

Bitcoin ($BTC) has recently witnessed a notable resistance, pushing its price amid the bearish market outlook. As per the exclusive market data, Bitcoin ($BTC) has dipped below the $110K mark, as of September 4th.

This substantial decrease in the price of the top crypto asset signifies a reluctant investor sentiment while the market is going through noteworthy headwinds. This raises the possibility of a deeper price plunge as the resistance seems strong at the moment.

Bitcoin Price Slumps Below $110K as $112K Poses Strong Resistance

Based on the latest data, the price of the leading crypto asset has recently dipped below $110K. This drop reportedly signifies Bitcoin’s ($BTC) potential decline below $109,500. On the other hand, despite several attempts to surpass the $112K level, Bitcoin ($BTC) faced massive resistance after being rejected several times.

At the moment, the price shows slight recovery while trading at nearly $111,434.24, indicating a 0.58% increase over 24 hours. However, the resistance around $112K appears strong, and the big investors are reluctant to engage with the market on a wide scale. Hence, the top crypto asset needs to reclaim the $114K spot to increase the confidence among bulls. Therefore, the $112K-$114K range plays a crucial role in determining the further price movement.

Gold Outcompetes Crypto and Stock Markets Amid Shifting Investor Sentiment

In the meantime, as the new market insights indicate, gold is making waves in the financial markets. While outperforming the crypto and stock markets, the precious metal is driving a market shift. As a result of this, the investors are moving toward gold as a safe haven amid the growing inflation and crypto volatility.

Apart from that, the analysts have also raised caution about a further downturn in Bitcoin’s price. Thus, Bitcoin is anticipated to go through a major correction ahead of a recovery, as the current prolonged failure highlights. Keeping this in view, the traders need to stay cautious and keep looking for potential market signals.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

PANews reported on September 5th that Crypto in America reported that the U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform bill for the crypto market structure, which is expected to be submitted to the committee for review this month, with a vote by the full House likely before the end of the year. The draft incorporates feedback from industry and lobbying groups, marking the first time that Democrats will have deep involvement. Meanwhile, an internal SEC investigation revealed that nearly a year's worth of text messages from former Chairman Gary Gensler, from October 2022 to September 2023, were permanently deleted due to an IT error. These messages involved key content related to crypto enforcement, coordination between banks, and the White House. The SEC has since disabled employee text messaging and stepped up record-keeping training.
Union
U$0.01079+4.96%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.000452+0.33%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.133927+3.18%
Share
PANews2025/09/05 20:19
Share
U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties

PANews reported on September 5 that the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said that before the release of the employment report, the data retrieval tool on its website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties.
Union
U$0.01079+4.96%
Share
PANews2025/09/05 20:04
Share
The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual

The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual

PANews reported on September 5th that the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the Egmont Group, INTERPOL, and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) jointly released the "Handbook on International Anti-Money Laundering Cooperation" to promote cross-border collaboration among analysts, investigators, and prosecutors. The handbook emphasizes the use of informal collaboration to expedite investigations and is supplemented by three practical guidelines. Examples include the joint investigation of a €95 million money laundering case by Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands; Australia's Operation AVARUS-X, which disrupted a network that transferred billions of Australian dollars annually; and the real-time collaboration between the US and India to seize $150 million in crypto assets.
RealLink
REAL$0.06222+3.59%
CROSS
CROSS$0.21519+2.04%
Share
PANews2025/09/05 20:13
Share

Trending News

More

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties

The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

Yunfeng Financial: Appoints Mr. Liang Xinjun as Independent Non-Executive Director