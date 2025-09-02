Bitcoin Enters Its Historically Weakest Month, Top Satoshi Candidate Breaks Silence

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/02 02:07

Adam Back, the Blockstream CEO and a man mentioned in the Bitcoin whitepaper, often speculated as a possible Satoshi Nakamoto, has set the tone for September with just one word, “Sendtember.”

Paired with a green square emoji, the post landed on the very first day of the month, a place on the calendar that Bitcoin holders and crypto lovers in general have learned to approach with caution.

The thing is, September has long been Bitcoin’s soft spot, with the median return at -7.87%. Even during 2021’s explosive bull run, the month closed more than 7% down.

The average return is also negative, at -0.64%, a bright contrast to the double-digit green often seen in October, November and December. August’s performance didn’t help sentiment either, with Bitcoin clocking in a -6.43% slide.

‘SENDtember’?

Back’s timing, then, is intriguing. Known for his uncompromising stance that all altcoins ultimately sink to zero against BTC, he has never shied away from provocative one-liners.

The “Sendtember” tag is also a counterweight to a meme from past years, “SOLtember,” tied to Solana’s seasonal rallies. That joke may resurface in smaller corners of the market, but this year Bitcoin’s price setup has reclaimed center stage.

A single green candle this month would mark a deviation from the usual drag, and if past cycles are any guide, a positive September often sets the stage for a roaring Q4. On average, October has delivered over 15% gains, while November has produced returns north of 40%.

It’s interesting that instead of bracing for another statistical dip, Back challenges the market to flip the script. Whether September plays into its reputation or surprises on the upside will be known soon enough — but the debate has already begun.

Source: https://u.today/bitcoin-enters-its-historically-weakest-month-top-satoshi-candidate-breaks-silence

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share
