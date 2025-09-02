Bitcoin ETF Inflows Rebound with 3,018 $BTC Added in a Week

Following a week-long outflow spree, Bitcoin ($BTC) ETFs have witnessed a rebound in inflows. As per the data from Glassnode, the Bitcoin ETF inflows have again jumped into the positive zone with the inclusion of 3,018 new $BTC. The exclusive inflows take place amid a significant price fluctuation, as Bitcoin ($BTC) is hovering around $108K. However, the latest bounce in ETF inflows displays a positive sign, indicating the consistent investor interest despite the market uncertainty.
The market data points out that the Bitcoin ($BTC) ETF market has seen the inclusion of fresh 3,018 $BTC, highlighting a notable rebound. The respective inflow uptick takes place after massive outflows that continued throughout the previous week. Keeping this in view, the $BTC ETF landscape is experiencing a turning point when it comes to the behavior of the noteworthy institutional investors. Thus, although Bitcoin’s price is tumbling around $108K, the latest inflow streak is an optimistic signal and could serve as the onset of a crucial development.
According to Glassnode’s analysis, the institutions are making considerable investment in Bitcoin ($BTC) as confirmed by the latest upsurge in inflows. Even though this is not an actual breakout, the rising inflows suggest the growing confidence among investors. However, whether this paves the way for a sustained bull run or a provisional jump, remains to be seen.