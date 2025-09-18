Bitcoin ETF Reverse Track After 7-Day Inflow Streak, What’s Next for BTC Price?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 22:38
Bitcoin
Trust The Process
Moonveil
Capverse
BRC20.COM
Key Insights:

  • After seven days of consecutive inflows, the US Spot Bitcoin ETF reversed course on Wednesday.
  • Bitcoin ETF flows are a key barometer of health and a powerful signal for BTC price direction.
  • The latest development has sparked discussions over the waning institutional interest.

More Bitcoin ETF drama this week has investors closely watching. After a solid seven-day streak of positive inflows, the US Spot BTC ETF abruptly reversed course, posting their first net outflows in more than two weeks.

Is this a bump in the road or a sign of something more ominous? What does it mean for the BTC price?

Anatomy of a Bitcoin ETF Inflow Streak

Since 2024’s landmark US-listed Spot Bitcoin ETF approval, these investment vehicles have dominated market headlines and, more crucially, billions in investor flows.

Last week built on this momentum as funds led by BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) and Fidelity’s Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) attracted over $2.9 billion across seven consecutive sessions.

Inflows peaked midweek, with single-day inflows hitting $741 million, the highest in two months.

These numbers pushed assets under management for Bitcoin ETF above $153 billion, representing over 6% of Bitcoin’s total market cap. Besides, it underscores the outsized role institutional players now wield in BTC price formation.

However, on Wednesday, the tide suddenly shifted. According to Farside Investors data, net BTC ETF flows flipped negative, with outflows nearing $51.3 million.

US Spot Bitcoin ETF Fund Flow | Source: Farside Investors

Despite that, BlackRock still pulled in net positive inflows, but heavy redemptions from Fidelity, Bitwise, and ARK tipped the scales.

What’s Behind the Turnaround of Bitcoin ETF Fund Flow?

The latest Bitcoin ETF outflow has sparked discussions over the potential reasons that might have triggered the reversal.

Some chalk it up to simple profit-taking. After all, Spot BTC price climbed nearly 8% over the inflow streak, reaching highs not seen since early summer before pulling back below $113,000.

For others, it’s about macro signals. The Federal Reserve held the line at its latest policy meeting, refraining from the aggressive rate cut many bulls were banking on.

Suddenly, momentum waned and risk assets softened across the board. It could be due to as investors wait on the sidelines for the next move in the digital assets space.

Meanwhile, retail sentiment wasn’t immune. Blockchain analytics provider Santiment flagged a sharp uptick in bearish positioning among smaller traders.

Notably, many market watchers are now expecting a BTC price drop below $110,000 and Ethereum giving up ground.

That’s often a contrarian signal, and as seasoned crypto hands know, markets rarely reward consensus.

Institutional vs. Retail: The New Divide

One deeper trend stands out: the growing disconnect between institutional and retail flows. While Bitcoin ETF demand bounced back strongly, spot and derivative activity remain muted.

Trading volumes are below their quarterly average, and the Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index is frozen in neutral territory.

Some analysts see this as healthy consolidation, while others said that the market is bracing for volatility.

BTC Sentiment amid Bitcoin ETF Outflow | Source: Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index

Wall Street, for its part, seems undeterred. BlackRock’s IBIT led inflows yet again, while larger asset managers continue to tout Bitcoin ETF as “digital gold” status symbols for balance sheets seeking inflation hedges and diversification.

Market Dynamics and BTC Price Outlook

Does a reversal in Bitcoin ETF flows spell doom for BTC price? The evidence isn’t so clear.

August’s patchy BTC ETF performance barely dented spot market support, and September’s rally rode on institutional conviction.

Data from CoinShares shows $4.37 billion in digital asset inflows in August, with Bitcoin ETF contributing $2.4 billion, despite spot price stagnation.

More importantly, ETFs aren’t the only game in town. Treasury buying, daily allocations by corporate treasuries, and new launches like the anticipated Dogecoin and Litecoin ETFs are creating fresh demand in the market.

Besides, it is also pushing crypto further into the financial mainstream. Still, momentum matters.

If ETFs remain net sellers, expect BTC price to retest lower support levels, perhaps dipping below $111K as short-term holders lock in gains.

However, if inflows resume, especially from large institutional buyers, Bitcoin’s recent highs could be less a ceiling and more a launching pad.

Commenting on the BTC price action, renowned analyst Ali Martinez noted:

BTC Price Analysis | Source: Ali Martinez, X

What to Expect from Bitcoin ETF Next?

Bitcoin ETF flows are now an essential barometer of health. Although it is not the only one, but a powerful signal for BTC price direction and market sentiment.

A single session of outflows hardly signals panic, especially against a backdrop of strong year-to-date inflows and relentless institutional adoption.

So, what traders and investors are watching now? It seems that the interplay between spot BTC price, ETF volume, and macro news is in focus now.

If the Fed continues with its dovish stance or risk appetite rebounds, BTC price has room to run. However, if Bitcoin ETF outflows become a trend, a period of consolidation or even a deeper correction could be on the cards.

Source: https://www.thecoinrepublic.com/2025/09/18/bitcoin-etf-reverse-track-after-7-day-inflow-streak-whats-next-for-btc-price/

