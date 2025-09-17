Bitcoin ETFs attract $2.9 billion in fresh capital

US-listed spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have registered a seven-day streak of inflows totaling nearly $2.9 billion, signaling a decisive return of investor confidence after August’s selloff.

Data from Coinperps shows that on Sept. 16 alone, Bitcoin ETFs pulled in $292.27 million. That daily gain capped a weeklong surge in activity, with inflows reaching $2.87 billion over the period.

The reversal starkly contrasts the prior month, when the products shed more than $750 million amid a rotation into Ethereum-based ETFs.

Bitcoin ETFs momentum

The shift reflects more than just short-term flows. Bitwise highlighted that US-traded Bitcoin ETFs are once again absorbing more capital than new Bitcoin supply entering the market, reinforcing the latest recovery.

Bitcoin ETF Net Flows vs BTC Supply (Source: Bitwise)

NovaDius Wealth Management President Nate Geraci highlighted the scale of the trend, noting that these funds have now secured over $22 billion in inflows since January.

The rebound comes as Ethereum-focused products lose momentum in the market.

In August, investors allocated roughly $3.87 billion into Ethereum ETFs, while Bitcoin products struggled.

This month, however, Bitcoin ETFs have already attracted $3.14 billion compared to just $148 million for Ethereum. Last week alone, BTC ETFs brought in $2.4 billion globally, far surpassing Ethereum’s $646 million.

The turnaround appears to be fueled by growing institutional conviction. Market participants point to regulatory clarity efforts and an expanded lineup of large financial institutions offering Bitcoin access as catalysts.

For context, Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley recently revealed that one of the country’s largest banks, with more than $1 trillion in assets, has onboarded Bitwise as an asset manager.

At the same time, its flagship product, the Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (BITB), has also gained approval for use in managed accounts and brokerage platforms serving more than 10,000 wealth managers.

As a result, this scale of adoption has boosted BTC ETFs’ overall market performance.

Data from Ecoinometrics shows that two BTC ETFs now rank among the top 100 by assets under management, collectively holding $110 billion.

Bitcoin ETFs AuM Ranking (Source: Ecoinometrics)

BlackRock’s IBIT, the largest of the group, is closing in on SPDR Gold Shares (GLD), a benchmark for traditional safe-haven investing.

