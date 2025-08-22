Bitcoin ETFs hit 5-day losing streak but Pomp says Bitcoin is oversold

Spot Bitcoin ETFs have seen approximately $1.17 billion in outflows over the past five trading days, but Anthony Pompliano says Bitcoin’s spot price may now be oversold.

US-based spot Bitcoin ETFs have posted their longest run of outflows in over four months, though crypto entrepreneur Anthony Pompliano says that Bitcoin’s price may now be oversold.

Over the past five trading days, spot Bitcoin (BTC) ETFs have seen roughly $1.17 billion in outflows, representing the longest streak since a seven-day outflow period in April when Bitcoin was trading near $79,625, according to Farside and CoinMarketCap.

Pompliano, however, said on CNBC on Thursday that Bitcoin is likely undervalued now. It is currently trading at $112,870.

