The post Bitcoin ETFs Revive with $241 Million Inflow, Ethereum ETFs Report Lowest Trading Value of the Week appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News On September 24, the US spot Bitcoin ETF saw a combined inflow of $241.00 million, while Ethereum ETFs continued their day 3 streak of outflow. It recorded a total net outflow of $79.36 million, as per the SoSoValue report.  Bitcoin ETF Breakdown  After two consecutive days of experiencing huge sell-offs, Bitcoin ETFs finally managed to …The post Bitcoin ETFs Revive with $241 Million Inflow, Ethereum ETFs Report Lowest Trading Value of the Week appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News On September 24, the US spot Bitcoin ETF saw a combined inflow of $241.00 million, while Ethereum ETFs continued their day 3 streak of outflow. It recorded a total net outflow of $79.36 million, as per the SoSoValue report.  Bitcoin ETF Breakdown  After two consecutive days of experiencing huge sell-offs, Bitcoin ETFs finally managed to …

Bitcoin ETFs Revive with $241 Million Inflow, Ethereum ETFs Report Lowest Trading Value of the Week

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/25 18:40
LayerNet
NET$0.00007344-16.42%
Bitcoin 3% Drop To Fuel ETF Rally?

The post Bitcoin ETFs Revive with $241 Million Inflow, Ethereum ETFs Report Lowest Trading Value of the Week appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

On September 24, the US spot Bitcoin ETF saw a combined inflow of $241.00 million, while Ethereum ETFs continued their day 3 streak of outflow. It recorded a total net outflow of $79.36 million, as per the SoSoValue report. 

Bitcoin ETF Breakdown 

After two consecutive days of experiencing huge sell-offs, Bitcoin ETFs finally managed to record an inflow of $241.00 million. BlackRock IBIT led with $128.90 million, and Ark and 21Shares ARKB followed with $37.72 million. 

Additional gains were made by Fidelity FBTC, Bitwise BITB, and Grayscale BTC of $29.70 million, $24.69 million, and $13.56 million, respectively. VanEck HODL also made a smaller addition of $6.42 million in inflows. 

Despite the inflows, the total trading value of the Bitcoin ETF dropped to $2.58 billion, with total net assets $149.74 billion. This marks 6.62% of Bitcoin market cap, slightly higher than the previous day. 

Ethereum ETF Breakdown 

Ethereum ETFs saw a total outflow of $79.36 million, with Fidelity’s FETH leading with $33.26 million. BlackRock ETHA also experienced heavy selling pressure of $26.47 million, followed by Grayscale’s ETHE $8.91 million. 21Shares TETH and Bitwise ETHW also posted smaller withdrawals of $6.24 million and $4.48 million, respectively. 

The total trading value of Ethereum ETFs dropped below a billion, reaching $971.79 million. Net assets came in at $27.42 billion, representing 5.45% of the Ethereum market cap. 

Market Context 

Bitcoin is trading at $111,766, signalling a 4.6% drop compared to a week ago. Its market cap has also dipped to $2.225 trillion. Its daily trading volume has reached $49.837 billion, showing mild progress there. 

Ethereum is priced at $4,011.92, with a market cap of $483.822 billion, showing a sharp decline. Its trading volume has also slipped to $37.680 billion, reflecting a slow market. 

Due to heavy outflow this week, Bitcoin and Ethereum’s prices are experiencing price swings. Crypto analysts from Bloomberg warn the market to brace for further volatility.  

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30

Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30

Nexchain has continued to grow as one of the top crypto presales in 2025. In Stage 27, the project has raised more than $10.3 million. Tokens are priced at $0.108 with a confirmed listing at $0.30, leaving early buyers with an expected return of 278%. The launch of Whitepaper v2.0 set out updates to the [...] The post Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,361.31-1.46%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08198-4.02%
Triathon
GROW$0.0262-10.27%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/18 01:15
Share
Democrats Probe Trump Aides’ Links To Crypto And Major Chip Deals—NYT

Democrats Probe Trump Aides’ Links To Crypto And Major Chip Deals—NYT

Democratic senators are seeking an investigation into potential ethics violations involving Trump administration officials in relation to significant cryptocurrency deals and national security.  The inquiry follows a New York Times report that highlighted two multibillion-dollar transactions with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which raised alarms over the US decision to allow the Emirates to import […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.52-2.61%
Major
MAJOR$0.12899-7.95%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/25 18:00
Share
Capital Group Now the Top Metaplanet Shareholder: Here’s How Much They Own

Capital Group Now the Top Metaplanet Shareholder: Here’s How Much They Own

TLDR: Capital Group boosted its Metaplanet stake to 11.45%, making it the new top shareholder. Filing shows Capital Group owns 129,918,500 shares, overtaking National Financial Services. Metaplanet confirmed the change in a filing with Japan’s Kanto Local Finance Bureau on Sept. 25. President Simon Gerovich said Capital Group’s position is valued near $500 million. Metaplanet’s [...] The post Capital Group Now the Top Metaplanet Shareholder: Here’s How Much They Own appeared first on Blockonomi.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00549-0.54%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
SphereX
HERE$0.000315+36.95%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/25 18:00
Share

Trending News

More

Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30

Democrats Probe Trump Aides’ Links To Crypto And Major Chip Deals—NYT

Capital Group Now the Top Metaplanet Shareholder: Here’s How Much They Own

Solana Dominates Crypto Token Launches, 85,000,000 Assets Registered

CAD down marginally into the BoC rate decision – Scotiabank