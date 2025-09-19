Bitcoin ETFs saw a net inflow of 1,205 BTC today, while Ethereum ETFs saw a net inflow of 41,150 ETH.

PANews reported on September 19th that according to Lookonchain , 10 Bitcoin ETFs saw net inflows of 1,205 BTC today , equivalent to approximately $140 million. Fidelity saw an inflow of 828 BTC , bringing its current holdings to 207,370 BTC , valued at $2.405 billion. Nine Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of 41,150 ETH , equivalent to approximately $185 million, while BlackRock saw an inflow of 34,688 ETH , bringing its current holdings to 817,134 ETH , valued at $368 million.

