Bitcoin ETFs saw a net inflow of 2,210 BTC today, while Ethereum ETFs saw a net inflow of 87,266 ETH.

PANews reported on September 16th that according to Lookonchain monitoring , 10 Bitcoin ETFs saw net inflows of 2,210 BTC (approximately $255 million) today, with BlackRock receiving 2,270 BTC and currently holding 761,906 BTC (approximately $87.92 billion). Nine Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of 87,266 ETH (approximately $393 million), with BlackRock receiving 80,768 ETH and currently holding 3,801,084 ETH (approximately $17.11 billion).

