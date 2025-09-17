Bitcoin ETFs saw a net inflow of 2,544 BTC today, while Ethereum ETFs saw a net outflow of 11,463 ETH.

According to PANews' September 17th report, Lookonchain monitoring revealed that 10 Bitcoin ETFs saw a net inflow of 2,544 BTC, valued at approximately $296 million. BlackRock saw an inflow of 1,794 BTC, bringing its current holdings to 763,699, valued at approximately $88.74 billion. Nine Ethereum ETFs saw a net outflow of 11,463 ETH, valued at approximately $51.58 million. Fidelity saw an outflow of 10,731 ETH, bringing its current holdings to 788,934, valued at approximately $355 million.

