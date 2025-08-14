Bitcoin ETFs saw a net inflow of 452 BTC today, while Ethereum ETFs saw a net inflow of 154,179 ETH.

According to a report by Lookonchain on August 14th, ten Bitcoin ETFs saw a net inflow of 452 BTC (approximately $53.9 million) that day, with ARK21Shares receiving 299 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 45,656 BTC (approximately $5.44 billion). Nine Ethereum ETFs saw a net inflow of 154,179 ETH (approximately $724 million), with iShares (Blackrock) receiving 105,900 ETH, bringing its total holdings to 3,376,382 ETH (approximately $15.86 billion).

