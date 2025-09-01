Bitcoin ETFs see first-ever outflow of $751 million as Ethereum funds gain $3.9 billion

2025/09/01
  • Bitcoin ETFs saw a $751 million net outflow in August, a first-ever event.
  • Ethereum ETFs absorbed a massive $3.9 billion in net inflows in August.
  • BTC’s price has fallen below key short-term holder cost basis levels.

A stunning and unprecedented reversal has rattled the very foundations of the cryptocurrency market.

For the first time since their celebrated launch, the institutional tide that carried Bitcoin to a record high has turned, with spot ETFs bleeding hundreds of millions of dollars in August.

At the same time, a powerful and quiet current of capital has been flowing into Ethereum, signaling a potential changing of the guard and the beginning of a major rotation story that could define the rest of the year.

The scale of the divergence is stark. In August, just weeks after they powered the asset to a 124,000 dollar all-time high, Bitcoin spot funds shed a staggering 751 million dollars in net outflows.

In that same period, Ethereum ETFs quietly absorbed an incredible 3.9 billion dollars, a profound role reversal that suggests institutional investors may be fundamentally rebalancing their crypto exposure.

Bitcoin’s fragile foundation

The pain for Bitcoin is not just in the ETF flow data; it’s etched into the blockchain itself. A recent report from the analytics firm Glassnode paints a picture of a market slipping from euphoria into deep fragility.

The analysis shows Bitcoin’s price has fallen below the cost basis of both 1-month and 3-month holders, a critical development that leaves a huge cohort of recent investors underwater and dramatically increases the risk of a deeper, panic-driven sell-off.

If the price continues to slide below the six-month cost basis near 107,000 dollars, Glassnode warns, it could accelerate losses toward the crucial 93,000 to 95,000 dollar support zone, a dense cluster of accumulation by long-term holders.

Prediction markets are echoing this cautious sentiment.

Traders on Polymarket now assign a 65 percent chance that Bitcoin revisits 100,000 dollars before it retakes 130,000 dollars, a clear sign that the July rally is now seen as overextended and unsustainable without a renewed wave of institutional demand.

Ethereum: the quiet ballast

While Bitcoin falters, Ethereum is emerging as a quiet and powerful source of stability. Its ETF inflows have been remarkably consistent, logging positive net subscriptions in 10 of the last 12 months.

August’s 3.9 billion dollar haul has been the engine behind the token’s impressive 25 percent gain over the past 30 days, a stunning outperformance during a brutal market-wide correction.

The conviction behind Ethereum’s rise is firm. Polymarket traders see over 90 percent odds of the asset holding above 3,800 dollars into early September, and longer-term bets give it a 71 percent chance of finishing 2025 above the coveted 5,000 dollar mark.

As Bitcoin’s institutional tide flows out, Ethereum’s steadier bid is becoming the market’s new anchor. The great rotation may be in its early stages, but the signs are unmistakable.

A new power dynamic is taking shape, and the battle for crypto’s throne is just beginning.

Source: https://coinjournal.net/news/bitcoin-etfs-see-first-ever-outflow-of-751-million-as-ethereum-funds-gain-3-9-billion/

PA Chart | One chart to understand the major Web3 events worth paying attention to in May

PA Chart | One chart to understand the major Web3 events worth paying attention to in May

In May, the Web3 industry welcomed a number of major events. Regulatory and judicial progress continued to advance, with Ethereum Pectra mainnet upgrade, Kraken confirming the next round of FTX compensation distribution, and the Federal Reserve FOMC announcing interest rate decisions becoming the focus of the month.
WLFI tokens are also suspected to be deployed on BSC. 45 minutes ago, 10 WLFI tokens were cross-chained to the BSC network.

WLFI tokens are also suspected to be deployed on BSC. 45 minutes ago, 10 WLFI tokens were cross-chained to the BSC network.

PANews reported on September 1st that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the WLFI token is also suspected to be deployed on BSC. 45 minutes ago, the WLFI associated address transferred 10 WLFIs across the chain to the BSC network through Chainlink CCIP. The transaction is currently still in the "waiting for manual execution" status.
A whale has lost over $23 million in a week but continues to hold a high position in ETH.

A whale has lost over $23 million in a week but continues to hold a high position in ETH.

PANews reported on September 1st that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the whale 0xa523 has lost over $23 million in just one week, yet remains long ETH at high levels. Over the past 15 hours, the whale has added 20,800 ETH (worth $92.8 million) to its long position at prices between $4,470 and $4,450. Its take-profit target is set at $5,300, but the liquidation price is at a precarious $4,297.67.
