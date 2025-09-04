Bitcoin, ETH, XRP, SOL’s Max Pain Price Ahead of Options Expiry, Key Jobs Data

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 20:24
Union
U$0.0098+96.00%
Solana
SOL$205.53-3.07%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,900.3-2.11%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09805-2.01%
XRP
XRP$2.8349-1.37%
PAIN
PAIN$1.3493-1.53%
Ethereum
ETH$4,345.85-2.76%

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other altcoins are facing pullbacks amid continued profit booking in the broader crypto market. Traders are bracing for further selloffs ahead of $4.5 billion in crypto options expiry and key U.S. jobs data this week.

BTC, ETH, XRP, and SOL prices slip amid liquidations of $115 million in long positions by traders. In addition, rising long-term Treasury yields and gold prices due to fiscal concerns increased selling pressure on Bitcoin price.

$3.28 Billion in Bitcoin Options Expiry

According to Deribit, more than 29K BTC options with a notional value of $3.28 billion are set to expire on Friday. The put-call ratio is 1.39, which is extremely high and indicates bearish sentiment among traders.

Moreover, the max pain price is at $112,000. Derbit revealed that puts have clustered around $105K-110K strike price, with most traders betting on a Bitcoin price fall below $105,000.

Bitcoin Max Pain Price. Source: Deribit

Analyst Caleb Franzen revealed that Bitcoin broke below its daily Ichimoku cloud for the first time since February 2025, potentially flipping it into resistance. Historical seasonality patterns are playing a key role in bearish sentiment for Bitcoin, with bearish crossover on the weekly MACD.  

Bitcoin Breaks Below Daily Ichimoku Cloud. Source: Caleb Franzen

$1.28 Billion in Ethereum Options Expiry

Over 293K ETH options with a notional value of $1.28 billion are set to expire on Deribit, with a put-call ratio of 0.78. This indicates mixed sentiment among traders due to a neutral put-call ratio.

Moreover, the max pain price is at $4,400, higher than the current market price of $4,385 at the time of writing. This signals. Options traders are watching three key levels of $4,500, $4,700, and $5,000.

Bitcoin Max Pain Price. Source: Deribit

“Flows lean more balanced, but calls build up above $4.5K, leaving upside optionality,” said Deribit. Trading volume could support upside momentum and confirm a recovery towards a new ATH.

XRP and Solana Max Pain Price

XRP options worth $5.54 million to expire, with a put-call ratio of 0.93. The max pain price is at $2.90, indicating the key level to watch as the crypto asset remains under pressure amid deeper negative XRP whale flow.

XRP price today is trading sideways near $2.83, with an intraday low and high of $2.82 and $2.88, respectively. Moreover, trading volume has declined by 34% in the last 24 hours, indicating low interest among traders.

Meanwhile, $29.87 million in Solana options to expire, with a put-call ratio of 0.32. The max pain price is at $200, lower than the current market price of $207.

SOL price is trading 0.60% down in the last 24 hours, with a 24-hour low and high of $205.88 and $212.82, respectively. Trading volume has plunged 38% over the last 24 hours, indicating a lack of interest ahead key jobs report.

Investors Eye Jobs Data for Recovery

JOLTS Job Openings data in the United States earlier this week triggered a slight rebound in the crypto market. Traders now await the key August nonfarm payrolls data release and unemployment rate data on Friday.

Nonfarm payrolls data is expected to come in at 75K, higher than 73K  in the previous month. Moreover, economists forecast the unemployment rate rising to 4.3%, up from 4.2% previously. If nonfarm payrolls data comes in lower-than-expected and the unemployment rate prints at 4.3%, the crypto market will recover.

Varinder Singh

Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 12 years of experience, including over 6 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 5000 news articles and papers.

Why trust CoinGape: CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.

Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.

Source: https://coingape.com/bitcoin-eth-xrp-sol-max-pain-price-ahead-options-expiry-key-jobs-data/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

World Gold Council: Gold ETFs attracted $5.5 billion in August, with Asian outflows unable to stop European and American buying

World Gold Council: Gold ETFs attracted $5.5 billion in August, with Asian outflows unable to stop European and American buying

PANews reported on September 4th that the World Gold Council reported that, driven by a strong rebound at the end of August, gold prices hit $3,429 per ounce, a 4% monthly increase. As of the end of August, gold's year-to-date gain had reached 31%. Despite a significant weakening of the US dollar, gold prices rose in all major currencies. This positive momentum continued into early September. The main factors behind the August gold price increase included a weaker US dollar at the beginning of the month, ongoing geopolitical tensions, and continued inflows into global gold-backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The increasing probability of a September interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve also supported gold prices. Gold-backed ETFs saw net inflows of $5.5 billion for the month, primarily from North America ($4.1 billion) and Europe ($1.9 billion), while Asia and other regions saw outflows.
LETSTOP
STOP$0.15523+0.91%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02373-3.22%
Major
MAJOR$0.15729+1.08%
Share
PANews2025/09/04 21:32
Share
Etherscan launches Seiscan block explorer, supporting Sei Network

Etherscan launches Seiscan block explorer, supporting Sei Network

PANews reported on September 4th that Etherscan has launched Seiscan, a block explorer specifically for the Sei Network. This platform provides developers and users with access to Sei transaction data, analytics, and APIs. Since its mainnet launch in 2023, the Sei Network recently launched the EVM-compatible Sei V2 chain. Currently, it processes approximately 4.4 million transactions per day, with 13 million unique users in August and a total locked-in value of approximately $580 million. Sei Labs co-founder Jayendra Jog stated that the company will focus on on-chain real-world assets in the future.
SEI
SEI$0.2831-3.77%
RealLink
REAL$0.05959-2.82%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.1413-1.59%
Share
PANews2025/09/04 21:05
Share
Pump Fun hires big-name lawyer to fight Burwick class action lawsuit

Pump Fun hires big-name lawyer to fight Burwick class action lawsuit

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Protos, Baton Corp, the parent company of the Meme coin platform Pump Fun, has hired the well-known law firm Brown Rudnick to
FUNToken
FUN$0.009342-0.75%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.004364+11.12%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002775-0.50%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 09:53
Share

Trending News

More

World Gold Council: Gold ETFs attracted $5.5 billion in August, with Asian outflows unable to stop European and American buying

Etherscan launches Seiscan block explorer, supporting Sei Network

Pump Fun hires big-name lawyer to fight Burwick class action lawsuit

Wetour, a subsidiary of Weiba International, releases Web3 roadmap, covering stablecoin payments, tokenized loyalty programs, etc.

PUMP Surges 20% From Range Low, Outshines Market Peers