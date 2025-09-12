Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana Price to Hit New All-Time Highs in 3-4 Weeks, Says Glassnode

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/12 19:35
Notcoin
NOT$0.001965-1.20%
Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana Price to Hit New All-Time Highs in 3-4 Weeks, Says Glassnode

The post Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana Price to Hit New All-Time Highs in 3-4 Weeks, Says Glassnode appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Crypto markets are buzzing after Glassnode’s cofounders, posting under the handle Negentropic_ on X, predicted that Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana are all on track to hit new all-time highs within the next three to four weeks.

Forget the September Effect

September is usually seen as a tough month for Bitcoin, but Glassnode believes this year is different. They call it the last chance for “September doomers” to change their stance before the market accelerates.

Optimism is also coming from outside crypto. Expectations of Federal Reserve rate cuts and fresh institutional inflows are adding momentum to the rally.

Glassnode reported that a wave of short liquidations near the $115,000 mark triggered a sharp Bitcoin push higher. This move was confirmed by Hyperliquid’s heatmap across major exchanges between 9–10 pm UTC.

Bitcoin’s Cycle Test

Market veteran Bob Loukas added context, noting that Bitcoin is in week 22 of its cycle and currently testing the underside of its 10-week moving average.

He warned that a dip toward the late August lows of $104,000–$107,000 could happen, but it might just set the stage for another breakout.

He described Bitcoin as entering the speculative phase of its four-year cycle. With altcoins gaining strength and Bitcoin’s dominance slipping, breaking above the 10-week average could spark sharp upside.

Market Snapshot: BTC, ETH, SOL

  • Bitcoin (BTC): $115,400, bouncing back from recent dips.
  • Ethereum (ETH): $4,518, edging closer to its $4,953 ATH.
  • Solana (SOL): $237, not far from its $294 peak.

Each of these top coins is now within reach of its previous all-time high.

Adding to the momentum, corporate treasuries are pouring fresh billions into Ethereum and Solana, strengthening the altcoin market while Bitcoin consolidates.

Why Momentum Is Growing

With the Fed likely to cut rates and regulators signaling openness to tokenized ETFs, the setup is aligning for what could be a historic run.

If Glassnode’s forecast holds, the next month could be the moment when Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana all break into uncharted territory.

The countdown has already begun.

Never Miss a Beat in the Crypto World!

Stay ahead with breaking news, expert analysis, and real-time updates on the latest trends in Bitcoin, altcoins, DeFi, NFTs, and more.

bell icon Subscribe to News
subscribed iconpop-cancelpop-cancel

subscribed iconpop-cancelpop-cancel

FAQs

Is Bitcoin in a bull market right now?

Yes. Analysts like Bob Loukas point to Bitcoin entering the speculative phase of its four-year cycle, where volatility and upside tend to increase.

What happens if Bitcoin drops below $110,000?

A dip could retest late August lows ($104K–$107K), but analysts see it as a potential setup for the next move higher, not the end of the rally.

Why are institutions buying Ethereum and Solana?

Corporate treasuries are investing billions into ETH and SOL for diversification, staking rewards, and exposure to fast-growing ecosystems.

 Is Solana becoming the next big institutional play?

Yes. With billions in new treasuries and strong developer activity, Solana is increasingly being positioned as an institutional-grade blockchain.

Can Ethereum break its all-time high before Bitcoin?

It’s possible. ETH is less than 10% away from its $4,953 ATH, while Bitcoin is ~8% away from $124,457.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

$405M Raised: BlockDAG Overcome MAGACOIN, Pepenode & BlockchainFX

$405M Raised: BlockDAG Overcome MAGACOIN, Pepenode & BlockchainFX

As crypto markets mature in 2025, presale investors are focusing less on hype and more on fully connected systems. Strong presale crypto projects in 2025 are those showing technical readiness, The post $405M Raised: BlockDAG Overcome MAGACOIN, Pepenode & BlockchainFX appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$56.06+3.64%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09508-5.59%
Share
Crypto Ninjas2025/09/12 19:04
Share
New ModStealer malware targets crypto wallets across operating systems

New ModStealer malware targets crypto wallets across operating systems

PANews reported on September 12 that according to Cointelegrap, according to research by security company Mosyle, the newly discovered malware ModStealer is targeting cryptocurrency users on macOS, Windows, and Linux systems to steal wallet private keys and login credentials. The malware was not detected by mainstream antivirus engines for nearly a month after being uploaded to the VirusTotal platform. ModStealer is spread through fake recruitment advertisements, especially targeting Web3 developers. After the user installs the malware package, the program will be embedded in the system background and run, stealing clipboard data, taking screenshots, and executing remote commands. Its code specifically targets Safari and Chromium browser wallet extensions. ModStealer persists on macOS by registering a background agent. The server is located in Finland but may use German infrastructure to mask the operator's source. The technical director of blockchain security company Hacken recommends developers verify the authenticity of the hiring company and domain name, share testing tasks through public code repositories, and open files in a temporary virtual machine without a wallet or private keys. He also emphasizes the need to strictly separate development environments from wallet storage environments, use hardware wallets, and verify transaction addresses on the device's display.
MAY
MAY$0.04499+1.74%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06304-4.01%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.2808+3.57%
Share
PANews2025/09/12 19:19
Share
Mexico's third-richest man once again increased his holdings of Bitcoin, calling it a "shield against inflation"

Mexico's third-richest man once again increased his holdings of Bitcoin, calling it a "shield against inflation"

PANews reported on June 20 that Ricardo Salinas Pliego, the third richest man in Mexico and founder of Grupo Salinas, recently said that he has significantly increased his Bitcoin holdings
Matrix AI Network
MAN$0.0068-5.55%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0903-9.24%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 14:35
Share

Trending News

More

$405M Raised: BlockDAG Overcome MAGACOIN, Pepenode & BlockchainFX

New ModStealer malware targets crypto wallets across operating systems

Mexico's third-richest man once again increased his holdings of Bitcoin, calling it a "shield against inflation"

Russian Deputy Finance Minister: Only 30% of miners have completed registration, the industry still needs to be "whitewashed"

ETHShanghai Hackathon Registration Open: AI×ETH, DeFi×Infra, Public Goods, and Open Source Development Tracks Fully Open