Bitcoin, Ethereum ETFs hold strong despite market tumble

2025/08/26 17:26
Despite the ongoing crypto market downturn, spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs have held steady, with Ethereum funds in particular continuing to attract strong inflows.

Summary
  • Spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs have remained resilient despite the recent sharp market drop.
  • Ethereum ETFs pulled in approximately $444 million on August 25, marking a three-day winning streak.
  • Bitcoin ETFs logged a net inflow of $219 million on August 25, ending six consecutive days of outflows.

Ethereum (ETH) ETFs continue to attract strong inflows despite the recent market decline. According to the latest data from SoSoValue, the nine U.S.-listed funds pulled in approximately $444 million during their trading session on August 25.

BlackRock, Fidelity, and VanEck led the inflows, marking a three-day winning streak that brought total net inflows to $1.07 billion. This marks a strong recovery from their previous four-day losing streak, when Ethereum ETFs shed nearly $866.5 million between August 18 and August 20.

Bitcoin (BTC) ETFs are also showing resilience. After six straight days of outflows totaling about $1.2 billion, the funds logged a net inflow of $219 million on August 25. The turnaround was also led by major players, including BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust, Fidelity’s Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund, and Ark Invest’s ARKB.

The inflows into the exchange-traded funds come despite the ongoing decline in the assets’ prices, highlighting strong institutional demand and returning investor confidence.

Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs defy price dips

Both Bitcoin and Ethereum have been trending down in recent days, giving up gains from earlier this month. At the time of writing, BTC trades just above $110,140, down around 1.4% on the day according to market data from crypto.news. The crypto market giant has fallen roughly 4% over the last week and sits about 11.3% below its all-time high of $124,128.

Similarly, Ethereum is holding near $4,400, down about 3.9% on the day. While the asset is still up roughly 4.5% for the week, it has also fallen 10.5% from its peak above $4,900 just days ago.

Analysts point to large-scale dumps by major holders as the key driver of the recent market downturn, likely fueled by efforts to lock in profits from recent gains.

Meanwhile, both Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs still hold billions of dollars in assets under management, suggesting that overall institutional interest remains strong. Their strong performance so far this year has served as one of the biggest drivers of the assets’ gains, combined with the separate interest and demand from corporate heavyweights.

Looking ahead, all eyes are on whether the positive momentum in Ethereum and Bitcoin ETFs can continue and sustained inflows across the funds could provide the boost necessary for price recovery in the near term.

Crypto.news2025/06/20 02:45
PANews2025/08/26 17:38
PANews2025/08/26 16:46
