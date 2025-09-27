Bitcoin slipped toward a critical $107,200 support level, with analyst Ali Martinez warning a break could open the door to $100,000 or even $93,000.Bitcoin slipped toward a critical $107,200 support level, with analyst Ali Martinez warning a break could open the door to $100,000 or even $93,000.

Bitcoin Faces Key Support at $107,200 as Market Braces for Possible Drop to $93K

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/27 04:00
bitcoin26 main

Bitcoin (BTC) slid sharply this week, briefly trading near $109,000 as a fresh wave of selling erased weeks of gains and renewed debate over how far the market could fall if key supports give way. The benchmark cryptocurrency dropped to its weakest level in nearly a month on Thursday and into Friday, fueling more than $1 billion in liquidations across derivatives markets and prompting warnings from chartists and traders alike.

One of the loudest voices on social media was analyst Ali Martinez, who posted a TradingView chart and a terse warning: “$107,200 is the crucial support for Bitcoin $BTC. Lose it, and $100,000 or even $93,000 come into play.” The image he shared, which shows recent price action and horizontal support lines, has been widely reshared by traders looking for clear levels to trade around.

The move lower came alongside a bout of ETF outflows and nervous positioning ahead of U.S. inflation data that markets view as a potential determinant of Fed policy. Exchange-traded product flows turned negative, and analysts pointed to the upcoming PCE inflation print as a likely catalyst for further volatility: if inflation prints hotter than expected, the Fed’s easing path could slow, removing a key tailwind for risk assets; if inflation cools, traders may view the dip as a buying opportunity.

On-chain and derivatives data amplified the pain. More than $1.1 billion in leveraged positions were wiped out during the recent sell-off, with Ethereum longs accounting for a large portion of the carnage, a reminder that margin-driven moves can accelerate price swings in both directions. Crypto experts also tallied broad market losses as other major tokens tumbled.

What to Expect

What happens next hinges on a handful of technical and macro checkpoints. If buyers defend the $107k area Martinez flagged, Bitcoin could consolidate and try to reclaim the $112k–$115k zone it recently lost. If sellers push through, the path toward $100,000 appears vulnerable and would open the door to deeper selling that some technicians peg at around $93,000. That scenario would test the conviction of recent buyers and likely compress leverage further, producing larger short-term swings.

Not everyone sees catastrophe. Some market participants framed the drop as a normal correction in an otherwise strong month for Bitcoin, arguing that seasonality and large-scale flows have repeatedly created buying opportunities in this cycle. Still, most agree that the immediate outlook is fragile: traders should watch ETF flows, derivatives funding, and the PCE print for signals, and respect the support and resistance levels that have governed price action over the past month.

For now, Martinez’s chart has become a focal point for traders deciding whether to step in on dips or step back until clearer price confirmation arrives. With Bitcoin hovering just a few thousand dollars above the level he called “crucial,” the next 48–72 hours look poised to answer whether this is a brief pullback or the start of a deeper retracement.

Meteora: JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops

PANews reported on September 18 that Meteora officials confirmed in the community Discord that JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops. Earlier news, Meteora announced that it will conduct TGE in October , and the token will be MET.
Tether Eyes $20B Funding Round, Attracts SoftBank, Ark Investment

TLDR Tether is looking to raise up to $20 billion in its largest funding round. SoftBank and Ark Investment are reportedly in early talks to invest in Tether. Tether's valuation could reach $500 billion if the funding round is successful. Cantor Fitzgerald, a Tether shareholder, is advising on the potential deal. Tether plans to expand [...] The post Tether Eyes $20B Funding Round, Attracts SoftBank, Ark Investment appeared first on Blockonomi.
China Blocks Nvidia's RTX Pro 6000D as Local Chips Rise

The post China Blocks Nvidia's RTX Pro 6000D as Local Chips Rise appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. China Blocks Nvidia's RTX Pro 6000D as Local Chips Rise China's internet regulator has ordered the country's biggest technology firms, including Alibaba and ByteDance, to stop purchasing Nvidia's RTX Pro 6000D GPUs. According to the Financial Times, the move shuts down the last major channel for mass supplies of American chips to the Chinese market. Why Beijing Halted Nvidia Purchases Chinese companies had planned to buy tens of thousands of RTX Pro 6000D accelerators and had already begun testing them in servers. But regulators intervened, halting the purchases and signaling stricter controls than earlier measures placed on Nvidia's H20 chip. Image: Nvidia An audit compared Huawei and Cambricon processors, along with chips developed by Alibaba and Baidu, against Nvidia's export-approved products. Regulators concluded that Chinese chips had reached performance levels comparable to the restricted U.S. models. This assessment pushed authorities to advise firms to rely more heavily on domestic processors, further tightening Nvidia's already limited position in China. China's Drive Toward Tech Independence The decision highlights Beijing's focus on import substitution — developing self-sufficient chip production to reduce reliance on U.S. supplies. "The signal is now clear: all attention is focused on building a domestic ecosystem," said a representative of a leading Chinese tech company. Nvidia had unveiled the RTX Pro 6000D in July 2025 during CEO Jensen Huang's visit to Beijing, in an attempt to keep a foothold in China after Washington restricted exports of its most advanced chips. But momentum is shifting. Industry sources told the Financial Times that Chinese manufacturers plan to triple AI chip production next year to meet growing demand. They believe "domestic supply will now be sufficient without Nvidia." What It Means for the Future With Huawei, Cambricon, Alibaba, and Baidu stepping up, China is positioning itself for long-term technological independence. Nvidia, meanwhile, faces…
