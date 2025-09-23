The Bitcoin $BTC perpetual futures contracts have seen a considerable plunge from $44.8B to $42.8B amid the drop in the spot price of Bitcoin to $113K.The Bitcoin $BTC perpetual futures contracts have seen a considerable plunge from $44.8B to $42.8B amid the drop in the spot price of Bitcoin to $113K.

Bitcoin Futures Slip in Open Interest as Price Plunges to $113K

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/23 23:00
bitcoin28 main

The Bitcoin Futures market has seen a considerable reset. In this respect, the Bitcoin ($BTC) perpetual futures contracts have seen a plunge from $44.8B to $42.8B amid the drop in the spot price of Bitcoin to $113K. As per the data from Glassnode, the decline indicates a sheer leverage flush across exchanges. Such speculative positioning downturns often denote a cooling-off phase, decreasing the risk of wide-scale forced liquidations.

Open Interest in Bitcoin Futures Drops to $42.8 billion Amid Spot Price’s Dip to $113K

In line with the market statistics, the Bitcoin perpetual futures contracts have slumped from $44.8B to $42.8B when it comes to open interest. This coincides with the dip in the spot price of Bitcoin to $113,000. The respective reset could reportedly offer a healthier basis for the next move of the market. This development ignited substantial de-risking within the perpetual futures sphere, wiping out billions of dollars across leveraged positions. Such open interest declines often highlight the reluctance among traders regarding high-risk bets.

Bitcoin Prepares for Stable Growth Amid Structural Reset

According to Glassnode, the plunge in open interest in Bitcoin perpetual futures contracts to $42.8B is an influential development. Thus, the wipeout of huge amounts in diverse leveraged positions underscores the de-risking approach of traders. However, despite the seemingly cautious near-term sentiment, the structural reset indicates the resilience of Bitcoin for further price action. Therefore, amid the clearance of the speculative froth, the leading crypto asset could be readying for a relatively sustainable rally in the upcoming weeks.

